Kevin Hart’s Wife Offers An Update On His Condition After Car Crash

Yesterday, the internet was startled after it was reported that Kevin Hart was injured in a serious car accident and would require major back surgery. There was initially much concern for the comedian’s condition, but fans can rest easy now, as his wife, Eniko Hart, has told TMZ that he’s going to be alright and is expected to make a full recovery.

Talking to the outlet outside of the hospital where Hart’s currently being held, she seemed relieved at being able to deliver good news. “He’s great,” Eniko told reporters. “Going to be just fine. He’s good, everybody’s good.”

There were two others in the car with Hart as well: his friend Jared Black, who was behind the wheel during the time of the crash, and Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, who was in the backseat. Neither were seriously injured though.

From what we understand, Black was driving the trio down the Mulholland Highway outside of Los Angeles early Sunday morning in Hart’s vintage Plymouth Barracuda. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, but we know that alcohol wasn’t involved, and that the car was a gift the comedian had bought himself for his 40th birthday this summer.

The crash initially sent waves through Twitter, with early comparisons emerging between this accident and the one that Tracy Morgan endured a few years ago. Lucky for everyone though, Morgan improved swiftly and is back as strong as ever. And thankfully, it seems Kevin Hart will be back on his feet soon as well. Until he his, though, we wish him a speedy recovery and will let you know as soon as we hear more on his condition.