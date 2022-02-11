2022 is going to be a bumper year for the DC universe on the big screen. Before the year is out we’ll have seen The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, each of which is set to be a monster hit. As such, it appears that Warner Bros. will combine all its upcoming DC movies into one sixty-second spot to mark Super Bowl weekend.

The full “Year for Heroes” trailer will drop tonight, and Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has posted a teaser on Instagram hinting at what we can expect. Check it out:

The Super Bowl itself may also see some kind of in-person Black Adam promotion. Earlier this week, Dwayne Johnson confirmed that he’s fulfilling a dream of standing on the Super Bowl field for a pre-game appearance that he teased as “electrifying”. What exactly this will be is anyone’s guess, though it’d be very fun for Johnson to do an in-character appearance on the pitch.

In the meantime, this teaser likely means full trailers are on the way for these movies. As The Batman‘s release is now less than a month away, we’ve already seen quite a lot of it, though we’re yet to get proper looks at the other three movies. Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are all in post-production, so expect more footage from them soon.

The “Year for Heroes” spot will be released tonight but expect more DCEU promo material during Super Bowl LVI this Sunday.