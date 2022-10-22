Dwayne Johnson teases more to come from the stealth MVP of ‘Black Adam’

Though The Rock’s champion of Kahndaq is the supposed star of the show, a deluge of DCEU devotees seem to have decided that another character is the actual best part about Black Adam, which is now finally out in theaters. Fans were delighted when former James Bond Pierce Brosnan was announced to be part of the movie as cult favorite Justice Society hero Doctor Fate, and now that we’re getting to see the film everyone’s overjoyed that he’s just as awesome in the role as we expected.

Dwayne Johnson isn’t jealous that Brosnan’s golden-helmeted sorcerer is stealing his spotlight, though, as the Man in Black himself has promised Doctor Fate fanatics that we will definitely see more of him in the franchise. The Rock made the big claim on Twitter while responding to a fan who had lots of good things to say about Black Adam, including Brosnan’s scene-stealing supporting character.

Dr Fate is one of my favorites too and you will see more of him. I promise.

We wanted #BlackAdam to be visually stunning so thank you for that nod.

Every the movie everyone!!#BlackAdam https://t.co/RJooItnGUn — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 21, 2022

Black Adam - Justice Society of America 1 of 6

Click to skip Black Adam

Doctor Fate

Hawkman

Cyclone

Atom Smasher

Click to zoom

When it comes to the DCEU, folks have learned to be pretty cynical, often taking a “we’ll believe it when we see it approach,” so some may feel the same way about Johnson’s assurance that Fate will be back. However, The Rock has already proven that he can use his sway at Warner Bros. to remold the franchise as he sees fit, hence the mega-thrilling cameo in Black Adam’s post-credits scene that singlehandedly upends what the studio intended to do with that particular hero.

In other words, if Johnson says we’re getting more of Doctor Fate then we can be sure that we will. Clearly, the intention is for Black Adam to generate a bunch of spinoffs and offshoots, with a Justice Society film being one of them. So that’s likely where we’d see more of Kent Nelson, alongside Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone. For the moment, though, catch Teth-Adam’s introducing outing on the big screen now.