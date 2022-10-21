Forget The Rock, everyone knows who the MVP of ‘Black Adam’ really is

Dwayne Johnson has been hyping up his grand introduction into the DCEU for what feels like eons, but now that Black Adam is finally here, it turns out that The Rock’s eponymous anti-hero actually isn’t what fans are loving most about the movie. Yes, sorry, Dwayne, but it looks like the internet has collectively decided that another character has stolen your thunder. And maybe it was always fated to be that way.

That’s right, “Doctor Fate” is trending on Twitter in the wake of Black Adam releasing in theaters this Friday as everyone gushes over how much of an impact Pierce Brosnan made in the film as the aforementioned golden-helmeted do-gooder. Doctor Fate aka Kent Nelson plays a key supporting role in the story as a member of the quartet of Justice Society of America heroes who travel to Kahndaq to take down Teth-Adam once he escapes his tomb after 5,000 years in the ground.

Ok so #BlackAdam was a breath of fresh air



Its non stop in your face action from the moment it starts. It has enough callbacks to the older DCEU but still introduces us to new characters and expands the universe!



Doctor Fate really steals the show for me and commands the screen pic.twitter.com/tVVqYFfGEg — MovieJunkie401 🍿 (@MovieJunkie401) October 20, 2022

You can’t fault Doctor Fate in action.

#BlackAdam is good. I think Doctor Fate stole the show for me. A low critic score is understandable when there’s more action than dialogue but MAN OH MAN were the action scenes amazing. Lots of fun characters and pretty visuals. A good addition to the DCEU without a doubt. — Cody P (@IrrelevantCodyP) October 21, 2022

Literally everyone who’s seen the film:

Doctor Fate was easily my favorite part of Black Adam pic.twitter.com/YeTlRSFg50 — Sam (@SammySwoosh) October 21, 2022

Pierce-perfect casting.

Still thinking about Pierce Brosnan Doctor Fate, what a great casting — Julio 🦅 🎃 🇺🇦 (@juliamcardinals) October 21, 2022

I guess it’s hard not to steal the scene when you’re dressed like that.

Pierce Brosnan kills it as Doctor Fate. He steals scenes. Charismatic as ever. #BlackAdam #BlackAdamMovie pic.twitter.com/KbqufVpr90 — Charisma (@PLHolics) October 21, 2022

Brosnan hasn’t lost that screen presence since his Bond days.

Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Loved every second of him. Screen Presence 🔥♥️🤯#BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/BSVJnEmFOW — Scarlet Speedster (@ScarletSpeeds16) October 21, 2022

“NOW!”

We need a Doctor Fate movie or show, like NOW! #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/erfSP1BGHG — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) October 21, 2022

Thank Fate that Brosnan has already chatted with The Powers That Be about potential further appearances as Dr. Nelson.

Yeah.. we definitely need more from Doctor Fate.After seeing him in action and fans reactions to him. Its a good thing Pierce has already had talks about reprising his role for mkre JSA related projects to explore Kent Nelson some more 👀. They set up a major future for Fate also pic.twitter.com/0VKKxP1qqf — ☥Doctor Fate☥Michael.Black Adam10.21.2022,4 days (@DCsDoctorFate) October 21, 2022

In the run-up to Black Adam coming out, much was made about how everyone expected a push-back against Doctor Fate, with Marvel fans maybe calling him a ripoff of Doctor Strange (despite Fate pre-dating Stephen Strange by two decades in the comics). But, actually, audiences appear to have embraced this other master of mysticism. It seems the more magic men the merrier.

Black Adam is playing in cinemas everywhere now.