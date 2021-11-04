Dwayne Johnson Thinks He, Gal Gadot And Ryan Reynolds Can Make A Marvel/DC Crossover Happen

Netflix’s latest major movie release, Red Notice, unites three of the biggest stars in Hollywood for what looks to be an unmissable action-comedy. Namely, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Between them, this trio has the superhero genre covered, thanks to Gadot’s role as Wonder Woman, Reynolds’ turn as Deadpool and The Rock’s incoming performance as Black Adam. But imagining these three reuniting on screen as their Marvel and DC characters seems like a pipe-dream.

Johnson isn’t so convinced it’s just a fantasy, though, as he seems pretty confident that the combined sway of himself, Gadot and Reynolds could be enough to finally break down the walls between the two franchises and make a Marvel/DC crossover project a reality. When speaking with Variety on the Red Notice red carpet, The Rock was asked about the possibility of a Black Adam/Wondy team-up. However, the star pitched a much bigger concept instead.

“I think there’s a crossover with Black Adam and Wonder Woman,” Johnson began. “What we were just talking about today was, you know, I turned to Ryan [Reynolds] and Gal [Gadot] and I said ‘there should be a crossover [between] Marvel and the DC universe… We can be the ones to possibly make it happen. We’ll see, we’ll see what happens down the road.”

When the interviewer said that if there’s anyone who can make a crossover happen, it’s him, Johnson grinned and responded “Yeah, I can do a few things. We’ll see.”

.@TheRock foresees a cross over with the Marvel and DC universes: "I turned to Ryan [Reynolds] and Gal [Gadot] and I said there should be a cross over… We can be the ones to possibly make it happen. We'll see what happens." https://t.co/M232HP48fJ pic.twitter.com/4uiNysPb2j — Variety (@Variety) November 4, 2021

Johnson certainly is someone with a lot of heft in the movie business – it’s thanks to him that the Black Adam movie is happening in the first place, as he’s such a big fan of the character. But is he really powerful enough to get around the legal minefield that prevents the heroes of Marvel and DC from coming together? Hey, if he’s planning to run for President someday then that wouldn’t be all that big a challenge in comparison.

It’s also worth examining the fact The Rock is so quick to get away from the idea of a Black Adam/Wonder Woman crossover. Can we maybe infer that there actually is one in the works and he’s trying to avoid spoiling that? Could be, as rumors have stated that Johnson loves Zack Snyder’s Justice League cast and wants to bring them back in his Black Adam films.

See Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice, playing in limited theaters this weekend before opening on Netflix worldwide from Friday, November 12.