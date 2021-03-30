Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants To Fight Zack Snyder’s Justice League In Black Adam Sequel

The SnyderVerse debacle isn’t looking as though it’s going to be resolved at any point in the near future, and it’s continuing to dominate the headlines as barely a day goes by without a new report making the rounds concerning the potential, theoretical and/or hypothetical future of the DCEU timeline first kicked off by Zack Snyder in Man of Steel eight years ago.

While there’s a lot of conflicting information contained within the sheer volume of stories making their way online, one recurring theme is that there are rumored to be two opposing factions under the AT&T umbrella. HBO Max are keen to continue the adventures of the titular team last seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, while Warner Bros. are intent to move away from the SnyderVerse to churn out big budget superhero blockbusters that aren’t connected to the filmmaker’s time at the helm of the franchise.

There’s no shortage of small print for the executives to sift through before we get a definite answer to that’s next for the SnyderVerse, especially when Snyder admitted he couldn’t release Justice League as a miniseries because it would have created too many legal and contractual headaches behind the scenes by refitting a feature film as a TV show.

Tipster Mikey Sutton is claiming that Dwayne Johnson is a huge proponent of the SnyderVerse, to the extent that he wants to throw down opposite Zack Snyder’s Justice League in a Black Adam sequel. The actor is said to have AT&T firmly in his corner, and he generally tends to get whatever he wants as the biggest movie star on the planet, but there’s a lot of hoops to jump through before it can be considered a genuine possibility, and who knows what the DCEU will even look like by the time Black Adam arrives next summer.