HBO Max Reportedly Wants To Keep Ben Affleck’s Batman And The SnyderVerse Intact

Zack Snyder has been a man possessed over the last few weeks, with the filmmaker showing up everywhere in support of his all-new Justice League. The HBO Max exclusive has been dominating the headlines ever since it was finally released last Thursday, but only a small percentage of the talk has actually focused on the four-hour epic itself.

Thanks in part to the director revealing huge amounts of information regarding his plans for the second and third installments of his trilogy, you can barely go anywhere online without seeing #RestoreTheSnyderVerse at least once. Indeed, he knew exactly what he was doing in ending Justice League on multiple cliffhangers before hitting the promotional circuit with a vengeance to offer up some major details and revelations surrounding the final 40% of his planned five-film arc, causing more headaches for the Warner Bros. brass in the process.

The studio clearly has no interest in picking up from where the Snyder Cut left off, but with fans watching it on repeat and the director encouraging them to do so, the saga looks set to continue for at least a long while yet. In fact, tipster Mikey Sutton is now reporting that HBO Max wants to step into the breach and not only restore the SnyderVerse, but keep Ben Affleck on board as Batman.

“HBO Max continues to want Affleck as the Dark Knight,” says Sutton. “As I’ve reported numerous times, HBO Max wants to keep the Snyderverse intact with hopefully new related projects from the filmmaker.”

There’ve been so many conflicting stories surrounding Affleck’s Caped Cruader recently that it’s hard to get a handle on what’s going for sure beyond the fact he’ll next be seen in The Flash, but it would be safe to say that fans would love for him to stick around as the Dark Knight. Whether it ends up happening on streaming or not at all, though, we’ll just have to wait and see.