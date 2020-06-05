Dwayne Johnson’s 2020 Election Odds Surge After Black Lives Matter Speech

Dwayne Johnson has been lucky enough to be mega successful in two different careers over the course of his life: professional wrestler and actor. Seemingly, the man known as The Rock can do no wrong, and for some time now, there’ve been whispers about him adding a third career to that list in the form of politics.

Yes, many have voiced their thoughts on a possible President Rock and the cry for such a thing only grew stronger this week after Johnson hopped on Twitter to share an impassioned, eight-minute message calling for Donald Trump to display more “compassionate leadership” in these difficult times.

The video has since gone viral, of course, and with everyone so impressed by The Rock’s eloquence and oratory skill, there’s been a big increase in support for him to one day become the country’s president. In fact, according to Decider, oddsmakers have been quick to jump on the hype and in the day following his speech, 3.34% of all 2020 election bets were placed on Johnson.

As of today, bookmakers have the Jumanji star priced at +40000, which suggests there’s a 0.2 percent chance that he’ll win the 2020 Election. Which obviously makes total sense, given that he’s not even running. He’s also the third most backed candidate right now behind only Trump and Joe Biden. All of which is to say that the idea of Dwayne Johnson one day sitting in office might not be so far-fetched.

Of course, it may take him a while to get there – he’s only 48, so he still has time – but don’t be entirely surprised if the man widely known as The Rock ends up being in charge of our country at some point. And if he does, it seems he’ll be a pretty popular leader.