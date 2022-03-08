Dylan O’Brien makes hilarious dig at ‘The Batman’s bladder-busting runtime

While The Batman is achieving both critical acclaim and rave responses from audiences across the board, one common criticism of Robert Pattinson’s debut outing as DC’s Dark Knight is its runtime. Clocking in at a hefty 2 hours and 56 minutes, The Batman is almost as long as Avengers: Endgame, despite being the beginning of a franchise not the grand conclusion to one. But as fans debate the upsides and downsides of its length, Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien has shared his own hilarious response to the movie’s bladder-busting runtime.

The Maze Runner actor dropped a joke at The Batman‘s expense on Twitter last night that soon went viral. “I had a catheter put in,” O’Brien responded, before adding the punchline: “For The Batman.”

While O’Brien has no connection to the film and so can respond to it how he likes, it’s funny to see him take potshots at The Batman like this after the internet has rallied behind the cause to get him cast in its sequel. In the run-up to its release, fans called for O’Brien to be hired as Dick Grayson/Nightwing in The Batman 2 or some kind of spinoff. He’s long been a favorite fan-cast to bring the popular character to life, but the fervor from fans to see him in Gotham City has reached fever pitch in recent times.

It seems like O’Brien isn’t overly interested in staying on Warner Bros.’s good side, though, seeing as he’s openly mocking The Batman on social media. But, hey, it’s not like he needs the role of Robin, anyway. O’Brien has three movies on the way as it is. Namely, crime drama The Outfit, satirical comedy Not Okay, and M. Night Shyamalan-produced thriller The Vanishings at Caddo Lake. Sadly, though, he’s not returning as Stiles Stillinski for the Teen Wolf reunion film.

That said, the anarchic spirit he’s channeling with this tweet is pretty in keeping with Dick’s character, so maybe O’Brien knows what he’s doing here. Whatever the future holds for the franchise. The Batman is playing in theaters now. Just remember to go before it starts.