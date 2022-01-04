Dylan O’Brien trolls latest ‘Morbius’ delay in hilarious post

Having been delayed for a sixth time, fans have become accustomed to Morbius being shunted further and further back on the release calendar, to the extent that the latest shift in the schedule saw The New Mutants trending for the first time in a long time after it suffered a similar fate.

Even though the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s No Way Home has been riding the crest of a commercial wave as it smashes box office records on an almost daily basis, let’s not forget that Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is still only two movies old, and both of them revolved around Tom Hardy’s Venom.

There’s a lot riding on Morbius, then, and actor Dylan O’Brien thinks he knows why. Responding to the news, the Teen Wolf and Maze Runner star offered his thoughts on Twitter, which you can see below.

I’ve heard this is super good, so they keep having to push it back because we aren’t able to handle it yet, because it’s that good, that we need more time to evolve as a species to be better prepared to handle a movie this good https://t.co/fYfamkNQrX — Dylan O'Brien (@dylanobrien) January 4, 2022

On top of being a talented and popular guy, O’Brien has also become somewhat lauded for his strong Twitter game, even though you can already imagine what the sarcasm-deficient Marvel stans are saying in the comments. For all we know, Morbius really could be the greatest comic book adaptation in the history of cinema, but we’re not going to be able to find that out for ourselves until April 1.