Marvel fans comparing ‘Morbius’ to ‘The New Mutants’

In news we’ve grown pretty accustomed to over the last eighteen months, Morbius was hit with another delay yesterday, pushing the latest installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe back to April 1, 2022.

Fans are furious when the hype train for Jared Leto’s latest stab at playing a pale-faced comic book character had just pulled out of the station, and the current slot is now the seventh different release date to have been staked out for the Living Vampire’s solo blockbuster.

For many Marvel aficionados, memories of The New Mutants have been dredged up, with Josh Boone’s X-Men spinoff facing a similar fate after being bounced around the calendar, dropped altogether and then picked back up again with reckless abandon, before it finally landed in theaters with a dull thud back in August 2020.

Morbius is becoming the New “New Mutants” — Ben (@The_GM_is_God) January 4, 2022

Now I see why "New Mutants" has been trending pic.twitter.com/9BDNURC6U2 — Stephen (or Beans) (@jaybeans) January 4, 2022

LMAOO New Mutants doesn’t look so bad anymore https://t.co/FRLVp7mMyu — Beware the Batman (@Batman_Beware) January 4, 2022

LMFAO 😂😂😂😂, New Mutants/King’s Man moment https://t.co/NBjS2MhMKI — Christian Cortave (@CCortave24) January 4, 2022

New 'Morbius' images reveal more of Jared Leto's Marvel debut 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

new mutants is trending because morbius has been delayed again lol — 🐉 Laura 🐉 (@kravenslastbunt) January 4, 2022

That title’s been taken so many times by so many movies in the past two years already though. We all made fun of all the New Mutants release dates and then it was like “Oh yeah? What if ALL movies kept moving around the schedule?!” https://t.co/cuH5OAF8f5 — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) January 4, 2022

The residual goodwill towards Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home should theoretically ensure that Morbius does a decent turn at the box office, because there’s no way Sony aren’t going to play up those connections as much as possible.

Of course, we need the movie to actually get here first, which has been proving increasingly difficult as the pandemic refuses to go away.