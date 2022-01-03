Marvel fans are now genuinely excited for ‘Morbius’

A few months back, when Marvel fans were still clamoring for a second full-length Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, social media was vocally bummed when it was revealed we’d be getting fresh footage from Morbius before another look at the multiversal web-slinging spectacular.

In fact, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to suggest that hype for Morbius hasn’t come close to heading through the roof since the project was first announced. However, that appears to be changing now we’re less than four weeks away from Jared Leto’s debut as the Living Vampire coming to theaters.

As you can see from the reactions below, as Morbius grows ever closer, there’s a genuine sense of excitement and goodwill sweeping across the internet at long last.

When Andrews Spider-Man shows up in the Morbius post credit scene >> pic.twitter.com/X2K0tuosIV — Bailey 🎬 (@SpiderBat57) January 2, 2022

What if they did vulture reshoots in Morbius to give him these wings pic.twitter.com/pgTYOJImbv — | Gill | The Venom Shill | (@7Venomcomics) January 2, 2022

I’ll admit it. I’m intrigued about Morbius. So yeah I’m looking forward to it. I’m more excited for Batman in March though. Should be a fun couple months pic.twitter.com/LuJ1YYBiNW — brentacPrime 🕸 🕷 😈 (@brentacPrime) January 3, 2022

No joke: #Morbius looks better than anything the DCEU is doing. Jared jumped to the winning team. If they get Andrew Garfield to cameo as Spider-Man…game over man. Game. Over. pic.twitter.com/0YwvqMclNc — JJ the Reverse Agent (@TopMorbiusFan) January 3, 2022

The Morbius director carefully creating the greatest CBM ever made pic.twitter.com/n4AjdS0dUM — Jon (@JonofNY) January 2, 2022

i’ll take Morbius 3 times🙏 — Luke (@qLxke_) January 3, 2022

Having originally been scheduled for a July 2020 release, Morbius finally hits the big screen eighteen months behind schedule, where it’s hoping to capitalize on the residual enthusiasm towards Sony’s most recent Marvel Comics adaptation.

The first clip from the movie helped turn the tide of apathy significantly, and with the potential of more multiversal crossovers via Michael Keaton’s cameo as Adrian Toomes, along with the name-drop of Tom Hardy’s Venom, audiences will be intrigued to see if any more foundations are laid for the expanding Spider-Man universe.