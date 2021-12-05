Action-packed ‘Morbius’ clip is beginning to win over the doubters
The last time Jared Leto played a pale-faced comic book character, it would be an understatement of epic proportions to say that the response was wildly polarizing. Even though he redeemed himself substantially with his cameo as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, fans were hardly buzzing over Sony’s upcoming Morbius.
In fact, the online community was actively bummed when it discovered the first teaser trailer for the Living Vampire’s live-action debut was coming before the second full-length promo for Spider-Man: No Way Home that folks had been demanding for months, but the first official Morbius clip may have changed those perceptions.
The three and a half minute scene showcases what appears to be the movie’s first major action sequence, and as you can see below, social media was taken by surprise with the impressive footage.
-
-
-
After initially being scheduled for release in July 2020, Morbius was hit hard by the effects of the pandemic and won’t be coming to theaters until January 2022. There’s plenty of goodwill towards Sony’s Marvel universe after Venom: Let There Be Carnage and this month’s No Way Home, though, so it could turn out to be a much bigger hit than many are expecting.