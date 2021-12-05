Action-packed ‘Morbius’ clip is beginning to win over the doubters

The last time Jared Leto played a pale-faced comic book character, it would be an understatement of epic proportions to say that the response was wildly polarizing. Even though he redeemed himself substantially with his cameo as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, fans were hardly buzzing over Sony’s upcoming Morbius.

In fact, the online community was actively bummed when it discovered the first teaser trailer for the Living Vampire’s live-action debut was coming before the second full-length promo for Spider-Man: No Way Home that folks had been demanding for months, but the first official Morbius clip may have changed those perceptions.

The three and a half minute scene showcases what appears to be the movie’s first major action sequence, and as you can see below, social media was taken by surprise with the impressive footage.

I like the morbius trailer but where tf is the blood. He slashed a dudes throat and not one drop of blood came out?? I swear if this is how they do Blade… — LAKERS 2021-2022 champs (12-12) (@DougAM_) December 5, 2021

This looks amazing. I'm so excited for Morbius.

big fan of vampires. https://t.co/WbdYkJgQM2 — 🦇Syed-Shahrukh-99🃏 (@syeds6760) December 5, 2021

That Morbius clip was fire — Panettone Tony Toni (@Khan_Soulo) December 5, 2021

That Looked Awesome I am Definitely more excited for Morbius 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fMOUH3M1LD — Anthony S (@StraderZane) December 5, 2021

Not surprised that it looks great. #Morbius will be 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/KVHKBpBUcK — Martin (@MDROCHE_) December 5, 2021

That clip from ‘Morbius’ was solid, the VFX for him looks wicked too! #Morbius pic.twitter.com/tVjrFsh7rM — Devin (@DevinScott64) December 5, 2021

Omg this trailer is mind blowing! #MORBIUS 😎😎🤯🤯🤯 — Laura Matamoros (@LauraKnight98) December 5, 2021

After initially being scheduled for release in July 2020, Morbius was hit hard by the effects of the pandemic and won’t be coming to theaters until January 2022. There’s plenty of goodwill towards Sony’s Marvel universe after Venom: Let There Be Carnage and this month’s No Way Home, though, so it could turn out to be a much bigger hit than many are expecting.