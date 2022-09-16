Dystopian diehards question the need for a ‘Blade Runner’ sequel series

Proving that no property is truly safe from the relentless content churn that encompasses film, television, and latterly streaming, yesterday saw sequel series Blade Runner 2099 given an official order by Prime Video.

Ridley Scott’s 1982 classic is unquestionably one of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made, while Denis Villenueve delivered a worthy successor 35 years later when 2049 finally managed to escape development hell. Despite the rave reviews to have greeted the two feature-length installments, though, Blade Runner has never exactly been profitable.

In fact, both chapters bombed at the box office, but the name value appears to have trumped the property’s ability to actually find tangible forms of monetary success. As you can imagine, a lot of new and old Blade Runner enthusiasts alike were left highly skeptical by the news that the sprawling dystopian future was poised to serve as the backdrop for a blockbuster episodic adventure.

Ill never understand why everything has to become a franchise. Mission Impossible makes sense as a franchise, because it presents a simple framework for an action thriller. But Blade Runner? That 2049 was ever made is a miracle, and anything further would likely cheapen BR/2049 — Baby Jager (@ViggyNash) September 15, 2022

Blade Runner does not need a goddamn tv series. Why are we continuing to take great stories and draw them out forever, world-building into oblivion? I don’t want it! Please stop making it! Google the phrase “diminishing returns”! — Daniel Kaluuya in a Rage Against the Machine shirt (@noahbrownpenis) September 15, 2022

Yeah I mean ok. What with a Fallout series, a Lord of the Rings series, why not a Blade Runner series? Altered Carbon tried, was fairly good and got swiftly cancelled. https://t.co/Yz1ELdl25W — Gareth (@gbrading) September 15, 2022

Noooooooooooooo! The original Blade Runner is a classic for the ages, the sequel is just meh, a TV series will probably be worse. Why can't we just leave classics alone? Maybe try writing some original screenplays instead of rehashing old ideas stuffed with memberberries 😕 https://t.co/Z2OYLAwWZQ — Darren Goat 💙 (@dfgoat82) September 15, 2022

Why can’t we just leave it be. 2049 should be the last Blade Runner. — gibby 🎃 (@DavidGibons) September 15, 2022

Why does Amazon, of all companies, keep buying these anti-consumerism/dystopian properties like Blade Runner, The Boys, etc. https://t.co/HF00HaNA4v — jørk (@kirbonsai) September 15, 2022

no more IP, no more TV spinoffs, no more amazon making things, no more, no more, i can't take this shit. blade runner 2049 was bad enough, why do they have to continue to hollow out the original with more bullshit — coмrade_yυι (@Comrade_Yui) September 15, 2022

After seeing how bad Rings of Power has turned out, anyone else worried about this Blade Runner news as much as I am?



Just another beloved franchise for modern Hollywood to kick into the ground?#BladeRunner #BladeRunner2099 #Amazon #PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/wugH99mmoX — WOKESBANE (@wokesbane) September 15, 2022

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has admittedly been winning over the skeptics, but the Middle-earth show was surely too big to fail based on the level of investment. Prime recently binned Paper Girls despite widespread acclaim, and the platform’s track record for epic-sized genre projects is generally less-than-stellar, so you can understand why Blade Runner 2099 hasn’t been universally welcomed with open arms.

Scott is attached in a creative capacity, though, so that’s something. Given the presumed scope and scale, it’ll be a long time before we see the end product, but the internet isn’t exactly known for reserving judgement.