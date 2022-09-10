Fans furious as an acclaimed comic book show gets canned after one season

All of the critical adulation in the world for a TV series doesn’t mean a damn thing if not enough people check it out to merit further seasons, something Prime Video’s Paper Girls has discovered after being canceled just eight episodes in.

Despite boasting a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 90 percent and a user rating of 88 percent, the adaptation of Brian K. Vaughn’s hugely popular comic book run evidently didn’t score strong enough viewership figures to convince the top brass at Amazon that another run was worth investing in.

To be fair, no streaming show is guaranteed to last much longer than its opening batch of installments, and yet way too many of them (including Paper Girls) end on cliffhangers that only serve to frustrate the fandom when the worst case scenario unfolds. Legendary Television are planning to shop the concept around to potential suitors, though, but that hasn’t done anything to dampen the fury of those who invested so deeply in the time travel adventure.

“We need diversity in shows” yet none of y’all tuned in for Paper Girls, a show with a Chinese girl, a black girl, and two masc sapphics, one of which is Jewish. And now it’s canceled. pic.twitter.com/z0OD04Kpa5 — Ericka/Nadia 🪵 is Zands bff (@L0VESICKWILL) September 9, 2022

AND THIS IS A FUCK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO DIDN’T WATCH PAPER GIRLS BECAUSE THEY THOUGHT IT WAS A KIDS SHOW OR THAT IT WAS GONNA GET CANCELED I HATE YOU ALL AND I HATE ESPECIALLY THE WILDS STANS FOR CAMPING UNDER EVERY PAPER GIRLS POST EVER FUCK YOU — member of the avatrice church 🗞 (@avatricism) September 9, 2022

Paper Girls being canceled is my “The Queen died” — Ericka/Nadia 🪵 is Zands bff (@L0VESICKWILL) September 9, 2022

THIS IS BULLSHIT. Somebody please pick this up. https://t.co/vIl1k9FUZe — 👁 Phil Yu (@angryasianman) September 9, 2022

via Prime Video

paper girls got canceled so I blocked kit connor pic.twitter.com/9YSJBp29Tm — elias ˚୨୧⋆｡˚ MIDNIGHTS (@lesbianronancer) September 9, 2022

bruhh they actually canceled paper girls they cancel everything these days — diana hangover era 👻 (@shelbysfav) September 9, 2022

whoever canceled paper girls get out I just wanna talk pic.twitter.com/iSgbJ9jSx5 — R | Crying over Paper Girls ✘ -A (@fierswhore) September 9, 2022

paper girls even had a panel at comic con a few months and it got canceled???? amazon ain’t shit — member of the avatrice church 🗞 (@avatricism) September 9, 2022

Netflix is the only one of the major streaming services to reveal viewership data on a regular basis thanks to its weekly Top 10s, with the competition only unveiling the figures when there’s something worth shouting about, so we’ve got no idea how poorly Paper Girls performed in order for Amazon to wield the axe little over a month after its July 29 premiere.

It isn’t quite game over, then, but you may need to cross those fingers pretty tight if you’re hoping to see Paper Girls return somewhere else.