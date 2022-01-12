Early ‘Scream’ screening attendees say it’s a bloody good time
With the new Scream movie, the fifth entry overall in the meta-horror franchise, opening in theaters this weekend, some folks have been lucky enough to already attend early screenings for the much-anticipated legacy sequel. And, just as the first reviews of the film promised, it’s going down a storm so far. These early reactions could not be more positive, with the praise coming as thick and as fast as the blood spewing from one of Ghostface’s victims (too much?).
With Radio Silence filmmakers Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin taking over from the late, great Wes Craven, Scream brings back Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), and David Arquette (Dewey Riley) for another showdown in Woodsboro against a movie trivia-obsessed masked maniac. Newcomers to the series include Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, and Dylan Minnette.
The bar has been set high by the previous Screams, particularly the first one, but all the signs are pointing to the new film managing to live up to the 1996 original in terms of its scares, humor, smarts and just its general sense of fun.
Apparently, we’re in for a “bloody good time.”
Yet more praise for Ortega and Savoy Brown, who appear to be the standouts of the next generation of Woodsboro residents.
The big third act is said to be epic.
Sounds like screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick deserve a lot of plaudits too.
Glad to hear Ghostface is still a dumbass.
Says it all, really.
Coming 26 years after Drew Barrymore was first asked about her favorite scary movie, the new Scream finally hits theaters this Friday, Jan. 14. Make sure not to miss it, as it sounds like it could already be the horror highlight of the year.