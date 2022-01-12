Early ‘Scream’ screening attendees say it’s a bloody good time

With the new Scream movie, the fifth entry overall in the meta-horror franchise, opening in theaters this weekend, some folks have been lucky enough to already attend early screenings for the much-anticipated legacy sequel. And, just as the first reviews of the film promised, it’s going down a storm so far. These early reactions could not be more positive, with the praise coming as thick and as fast as the blood spewing from one of Ghostface’s victims (too much?).

With Radio Silence filmmakers Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin taking over from the late, great Wes Craven, Scream brings back Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), and David Arquette (Dewey Riley) for another showdown in Woodsboro against a movie trivia-obsessed masked maniac. Newcomers to the series include Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, and Dylan Minnette.

The bar has been set high by the previous Screams, particularly the first one, but all the signs are pointing to the new film managing to live up to the 1996 original in terms of its scares, humor, smarts and just its general sense of fun.

New #ScreamMovie is a BLAST! Exceeded my unfairly high expectations. So fun and legit scary. Can’t wait to see it again. — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) January 12, 2022

What I like most about #Scream is a bunch of stuff I’m sure as shit not spoiling on Twitter, so yeah! #ScreamMovie gets Wes, feels at home in the franchise, and guts Horror Twitter. If you feel comfortable and safe enough to see it in a theater, you’re in bloody good hands. pic.twitter.com/n54nRQPOoI — Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) January 12, 2022

Apparently, we’re in for a “bloody good time.”

I had a bloody good time watching the new #ScreamMovie which truly gives us fans a fun new installment that honors the legacy of the previous @ScreamMovies while keeping things fresh. The kills and gore are bigger and better than ever. @jennaortega and @jasminsavoy were AMAZING! pic.twitter.com/8igC1LXY4p — Sharronda Williams (@payorwait) January 8, 2022

Yet more praise for Ortega and Savoy Brown, who appear to be the standouts of the next generation of Woodsboro residents.

The new #Scream really delivers! It has bloody scares, tons of laughs, and meta commentary on the horror genre. Jenna Ortega is one of the best young actresses of our time, and Jasmin Savoy Brown steals every scene she’s in. #ScreamMovie pic.twitter.com/gkY5VgP4oM — Kristen Maldonado (@kaymaldo) January 12, 2022

The big third act is said to be epic.

The franchise becomes fresh again as the new @ScreamMovies offers up a stylish, brutal, & wicked smart take on the genre & fandom. The new characters are great & the legacy characters remind you why you love them so much. Bravo third act as well! #Scream #ScreamMovie pic.twitter.com/1woEYsWx1E — Gaius Bolling (@G_Reelz) January 12, 2022

Sounds like screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick deserve a lot of plaudits too.

The #ScreamMovie IS IT.



The nostalgia of it all took me back to the original film instantly. The cast was great, it’s hilarious and of course, the jump scares GOT ME GOOD.



Shoutout to the writers on this one because the writing in this is superb. pic.twitter.com/4cGh4kzcga — Miriam Tapia (@MiriamiTapia) January 7, 2022

Glad to hear Ghostface is still a dumbass.

I’ve never been in a press screening where people clapped like they did for @ScreamMovies tonight. Ghostface is back and as always, a dumbass. I LOVED it #scream #ScreamMovie pic.twitter.com/Hj8dLyKp4q — Gossip Girl (@danthemcmahon) January 12, 2022

Says it all, really.

Coming 26 years after Drew Barrymore was first asked about her favorite scary movie, the new Scream finally hits theaters this Friday, Jan. 14. Make sure not to miss it, as it sounds like it could already be the horror highlight of the year.