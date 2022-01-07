First ‘Scream’ reactions tease a worthy slasher sequel
Based on early projections that have the fifth installment tracking for a franchise-high opening weekend in the $35-40 million range, slasher sequel Scream is poised to be the first movie capable of knocking Spider-Man: No Way Home from the top of the box office.
The horror genre always tends to be front-loaded, and takings often drop off significantly if the quality of the film isn’t up to scratch. As the first visit to Woodsboro in over a decade, not to mention the first chapter in the series following the passing of Wes Craven, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s upcoming hybrid of continuation and fresh start comes burdened with plenty of pressure.
On that note, we bring good news. The social media embargo on Scream has now lifted, and the first wave of hugely encouraging reactions have been making their way online, a selection of which you can check out below.
Perhaps the most difficult task facing the creative team was to pay tribute to what came before, while still putting a fresh stamp on the material, something plenty of legacy projects have failed to do. However, it looks as though Scream is poised to hit that sweet spot between reverence and reinvention when it comes to theaters next week.