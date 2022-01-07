First ‘Scream’ reactions tease a worthy slasher sequel

Based on early projections that have the fifth installment tracking for a franchise-high opening weekend in the $35-40 million range, slasher sequel Scream is poised to be the first movie capable of knocking Spider-Man: No Way Home from the top of the box office.

The horror genre always tends to be front-loaded, and takings often drop off significantly if the quality of the film isn’t up to scratch. As the first visit to Woodsboro in over a decade, not to mention the first chapter in the series following the passing of Wes Craven, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s upcoming hybrid of continuation and fresh start comes burdened with plenty of pressure.

On that note, we bring good news. The social media embargo on Scream has now lifted, and the first wave of hugely encouraging reactions have been making their way online, a selection of which you can check out below.

#Scream freakin' slays! It's a textbook example of how to revive and reinvigorate a franchise and do it in killer style. Brutal genius, it has the razor-sharp smarts of the finest entries in the series with a third act that absolutely nails it. Two thumbs way up! #ScreamMovie pic.twitter.com/ZMmCDUFUrj — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) January 7, 2022

#Scream is a bloody good time & serves as a touching homage/continuation to Wes Craven’s iconic franchise and features some of the gruesomest, most original killings of the series. Legacy cast perfectly blends with the fresh meat. Jasmin Savoy Brown is the MVP 🔪🔪 🩸 pic.twitter.com/AbCTYands1 — Nate Adams (@TheOnlyCritic) January 7, 2022

I enjoyed #Scream, but Craven's a tough act to follow. Despite being fun and surprisingly brutal, it plays it a little too safe to be truly great. The stakes and characters feel thin, and some strange decisions are made. Some major missed opportunities here. — Ariel Fisher (@Afis8) January 7, 2022

Just saw #ScreamMovie and had an absolute blast! So in spirit with the original. Fun, funny, suspenseful, and hella violent. Everyone in the cast, new and returning, kills it. I'm so grateful that @HiRadioSilence got their hands on this one. They did the franchise justice. — Dead Meat (@deadmeatjames) January 7, 2022

Fuck me, wow!



Have finally seen Scream 2022 #Screammovie and it delivers… and then some.



If this franchise means something to you — and it means so damn much to me — you will leave satisfied, moved, and wanting more.



Oh yeah, it's scary (and funny) as hell. pic.twitter.com/U88VOS1FUb — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) January 7, 2022

What a welcome return to Woodsboro #Scream is! A razor sharp, bloody introspection on the genre and Wes Craven's legacy. All the feels and one hell of a genre start to 2022. My horror heart is so full. — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) January 7, 2022

Ghostface is on the prowl in new 'Scream' image 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The new #ScreamMovie is a blast. 1st act was a little slow, but 2 and 3 really deliver. Wild twists, gnarly kills, and some mind-blowing moments for longtime fans. #WoodsboroForever pic.twitter.com/CvtifKDt8i — Corey Chichizola (@CoreyChichizola) January 7, 2022

As someone who has been in love with this franchise for a little over 25 years now, I totally and completely loved @ScreamMovies. Brutal kills, fun mystery & both the Legacy cast & newbies were great. Wes would be proud. #ScreamMovie #Scream pic.twitter.com/EoMkeI1CtR — Heather Wixson (@MMEFXBook out 10/20!) (@thehorrorchick) January 7, 2022

Just screened @ScreamMovies for my next assignment for @extratv and interviewing the cast tomorrow. Such a mega fan of the franchise. All I can say is WOW and EPIC. Wes would be proud. #ScreamMovie pic.twitter.com/QfCuw9ls8m — Tommy DiDario (@tommydidario) January 7, 2022

The new #ScreamMovie is a SCREAM, baby! It completely delivers for fans of the franchise.



Can’t wait to watch again. Right now it’s hitting the middle of my ranking (of all very very great movies). — The Book of Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) January 7, 2022

Perhaps the most difficult task facing the creative team was to pay tribute to what came before, while still putting a fresh stamp on the material, something plenty of legacy projects have failed to do. However, it looks as though Scream is poised to hit that sweet spot between reverence and reinvention when it comes to theaters next week.