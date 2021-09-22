Eddie Murphy Signs 3-Film Deal With Amazon

The Eddie Murphy comeback is very much on, and it looks like it’ll be unfolding almost entirely on streaming. The 60-year-old actor and comedian has signed a three-picture deal that includes first-look options with Amazon Studios, as per Deadline.

Murphy will headline three movies for the streamer and develop original projects for Prime Video that he may or may not end up starring in. The platform stepped in to purchase his long-awaited comedy sequel Coming 2 America last year for $125 million, and while official viewing figures haven’t been revealed, Amazon touted it as the most-watched opening weekend of the pandemic.

Outside of Amazon but still on streaming, Murphy gained rave reviews and a Golden Globe nomination for his showstopping performance in Dolemite Is My Name, while just a couple of weeks ago he signed on to co-star with Jonah Hill in an untitled comedy. Elsewhere, Bad Boys for Life directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi remain committed to Beverly Hills Cop 4.

Murphy was the first one to admit that he took an extended sabbatical from the business because he kept making terrible career choices, and signing with a major company like Amazon puts him right back in charge of his own destiny. More like Dolemite and less like Norbit, and he’ll be just fine.