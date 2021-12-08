Hype levels are off the charts for Spider-Man: No Way Home as it nears its Dec. 15 and 17 release dates. The Web-Slinger’s third MCU solo movie will see him dip into the multiverse and face off against classic villains like Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, with evidence mounting that he’ll be aided by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The impending release means we’re seeing a blizzard of posters, TV spots, and internet promos, but some marketing that’s just appeared online is one of the coolest yet. The concept is a bit of a headscratcher: No Way Home is collaborating with Indonesia’s Bank Mandiri for a series of artworks showing Spidey doing battle at various Indonesian backgrounds. But the execution? Outstanding:

The interesting thing is that the artist appears to have a very good idea of what’s in the movie. No Way Home will be set in New York City, so we may see these fights in front of Big Apple landmarks rather than the Suramada Bridge, the Jam Gadang Clock Tower, the Monas National Monument, and the National Museum of Indonesia.

One particularly intriguing image shows two Spider-Men taking on Electro on a busy street. These appear to be Holland and Maguire’s versions of the hero, so if you’re looking for another piece of information to toss on the ever-growing pile of proof they’re in the movie, drink that image in.

We’ll all know for certain very soon. The review embargo ends on Dec. 13, and the international release for the movie comes two days later — and four days before it premieres in U.S. theaters.

That means it’ll be a tricky week for MCU fans as social media will be full of spoilers. Even worse, the crazy advance sales mean that many dedicated fans have already missed out on tickets for the opening weekend.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on Dec. 17.