Lord of the Rings fans got a huge treat at the recent Fan Expo Dallas where they got to meet all four Hobbits in the form of Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin), Merry Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan), and Pippin Took (Billy Boyd). It would appear that the actors also had a great time seeing one another again at the 20th-anniversary reunion titled The Four Hobbits: An Unexpected Reunion, as this tweet from Wood would suggest.

Whilst there was of course an opportunity for fans to take pictures alongside the quartet, it would seem that the Hobbits also wanted to commemorate the moment by taking some rather fun photos in a photobooth, with Wood accrediting the album artwork to Monaghan.

In Lord of the Rings, the Hobbits always seemed up for a good sing-song, so an album is sure to be full of rousing pub songs, bawdy tunes, and table-banging classics that LotR lovers would just eat up. The actors themselves aren’t without musical talent, either, with actor Billy Boyd creating one of the most hauntingly beautiful scenes in the trilogy when he sang “The Edge of Night” in The Return of the King.

Not only did the actor sing it, but he also wrote the melody for the song himself, while he’s since put his musical skills to use once again in The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, where he sang the finale song, “The Last Goodbye.”

Fans on Twitter were loving the artwork, too, with one user going so far as to mock up the cover of the album, adding suggested song titles as well.

This user is waiting for the album to drop.

Fans were just thrilled to see the foursome back together and having fun,

The group had so much fun working together on LotR that this user would love to see them work together on another project.

I keep saying that SOMEONE should make another film for all 4 of these guys to be in.

A con-man film? A heist film? Just to see these actors play together in a new context. — Cory Edwards (@RealCoryEdwards) June 20, 2022

There have been rumors that Elijah kept the One Ring, seen as he barely looks to have aged since LotR ended….

Many fans who had the opportunity to see the actors at the Expo tweeted out their joy at getting to see the Hobbits altogether again.

And they’ve got the pictures to prove it.

Fans will continue to kneel in respect to the Hobbits, who have earned their undying love.

Lord of the Rings still remains one of the greatest cinematic creations in history, and the upcoming Amazon series The Rings of Power will dive further into the history of Middle-earth. It won’t be the same, but fans will be happy to return to Tolkien’s universe regardless.