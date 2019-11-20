Elizabeth Banks Says She’s Proud Of Charlie’s Angels Even Though It Flopped

2019’s Charlie’s Angels is the latest reboot of the feminist action franchise that began in the 1970s, but as part of a trend that’ll have studios quaking, it’s also the latest in a line of movies based off familiar IPs that have bombed this fall (see also: Terminator: Dark Fate and Doctor Sleep). Nevertheless, Elizabeth Banks has fiercely defended her project and in a recent tweet states that she’s still “proud” of the reboot despite it being labelled a “flop.”

“Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x,” Banks wrote. “I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world.” Her tweet refers to the fact that she directed, produced, co-wrote and starred in the picture. Given how much she touched on all areas of production, it’s easy to understand why she’s so protective of her film

Banks’ tweet has been retweeted nearly 5,000 times and liked by almost 100,000 users, so clearly there are a lot of fans of Charlie’s Angels out there despite its weak box office earnings. If you want the figures, the reboot grossed just $8.6 million domestically and $19.3 million overseas in its opening weekend. Though it only sported a $48 million budget, that’s still disappointing considering how well the previous two films did. 2000’s effort and its 2003 sequel opened to $40.1 million and $37.6 million, respectively.

The several post-credits scenes of the new movie tease numerous new Angels, too, so it’s likely that Sony were planning for some sequels, whether or not stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska came back. With the poor box office performance, though, we don’t imagine their initial plans for a follow-up will still move ahead. Given that Charlie’s Angels have kept on kicking ass for the past 40+ years, however, it’s easy to imagine a new attempt being made perhaps in a decade or so.