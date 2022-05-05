Elizabeth Olsen never expected Wanda Maximoff to be such an iconic character

Elizabeth Olsen appeared on Good Morning America today to talk about the upcoming Marvel film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The first-of-its-kind Marvel horror-style film highlights Doctor Strange as he calls upon Wanda Maximoff when in need of an Avenger. Olsen breathes life into Maximoff brilliantly, but she told GMA that she never expected her to be so iconic within the MCU.

#DoctorStrange star Elizabeth Olsen says she “never” expected Wanda Maximoff to be such an iconic character in the MCU! https://t.co/dLHEydJjmn pic.twitter.com/lqGyyOnVBE — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 5, 2022

“I never had the sense. I was excited to introduce her when we did seven years ago, but it was really with WandaVision and that reaction — she created her own path. I was not expecting any of the reaction we got from that show.”

Maximoff is more than iconic, and her character has been an interesting one since her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Olsen laughed and said Maximoff would absolutely take Doctor Strange in a fight. The cast of GMA brought the idea up with Benedict Cumberbatch yesterday, and he also agreed. Maximoff is tough — she’s ready to put up a fight.

Fans will soon be able to see Maximoff and Stephen Strange fight against evil, the elements, and everything else the Multiverse throws at them soon.

The official synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promises “mind-bending alternate realities”:

“In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

Lucky can start seeing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters tonight, with the official premiere tomorrow.