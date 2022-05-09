Elizabeth Olsen never met a couple of major ‘Doctor Strange 2’ guest stars

The magic of reshoots means that co-stars never even have to meet in person.

Turn back if you haven’t seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, for spoilers lie ahead.

We can infer that the reshoots for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were extensive while simultaneously not overhauling a great deal of the movie from a narrative level, based entirely on the fact Elizabeth Olsen wasn’t even on set for the additional photography.

Given that she takes second billing in the cast behind Benedict Cumberbatch’s title hero and enjoys a voluminous amount of screentime, it’s clear that Wanda Maximoff’s arc wasn’t altered too much between the start of shooting and the day director Sam Raimi finally called it a wrap.

However, the actress has admitted in a new interview with CinemaBlend that she didn’t cross paths with either returning Professor X Patrick Stewart or franchise debutant John Krasinski when discussing Scarlet Witch’s journey, the latter of whom sent theaters into meltdown when he appeared as the Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards.

“I’ve never met them. Movie magic. We decided that the limitation is that she isn’t in her body, she’s in a “less oiled” version of her body so it’s not capable of doing as much as our universe’s Wanda could do. It’s more about using the body like a bad car or something like a not-so-tuned-up-car. I wanted it to be easier. It’s amazing to get to have those moments.”

That could indicate that Krasinski and Stewart were added to the Doctor Strange sequel fairly late in the day, or maybe their schedules didn’t line up accordingly, seeing as both actors have pretty packed day-to-day lives of their own.