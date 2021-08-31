Elizabeth Olsen Reportedly Pushing For Scarlet Witch Solo Movie

Not to sound too harsh, but Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff probably wasn’t a lot of people’s favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe character until WandaVision began airing on Disney Plus this past January.

The actress was first announced to have boarded the franchise in November 2013, but it took seven years for her to land a role worthy of her talents, which yielded universal critical and audience acclaim, not to mention that Emmy nomination fans had been clamoring for.

Olsen initially only signed on for two movies and a single cameo appearance, but she’s since re-upped her contract several times to carry her through to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. What the future holds for Scarlet Witch after that hasn’t been made public as of yet, but we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own streaming series long before Armor Wars was announced – that the actress reportedly wants her own solo movie.

As the MCU’s most powerful figure that’s able to traverse the multiverse at will, Wanda is clearly being set up as arguably the single largest driving force behind the first wave of Phase Four projects. If WandaVision isn’t returning for Season 2, and the fractured timelines are still in tatters by the end of the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel, a standalone Scarlet Witch outing tying up all of the narrative loose ends is a no-brainer on paper, and let’s not forget her comic book connections to a certain team of mutants, either.