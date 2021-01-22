Elizabeth Olsen Not Ruling Out Possible Spider-Man 3 Role

So far, almost every actor to have played a major role in any of the seven previous live-action Spider-Man movies has been linked to Tom Holland’s third Marvel Cinematic Universe solo outing, and the smart money is that the overwhelming majority of them aren’t going to appear.

There’ve been close to 20 names past and present pegged to show up in Jon Watts’ threequel, and some stretch the limits of plausibility a lot more than others. At this stage, it looks likely that Alfred Molina, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are going to be involved, but Tom Hardy’s Venom, Jared Leto’s Morbius and three different Green Goblins sounds a little too far-fetched.

Of course, it comes with the territory of being a multiversal superhero sequel, with the rumor mill swirling around Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness throwing up just as many potential candidates. There’s certainly plenty of overlap between the three upcoming projects revolving around the idea of alternate realities, so it was inevitable that Elizabeth Olsen would find herself drawn into the speculation.

The WandaVision star takes second billing behind Benedict Cumberbatch in Multiverse of Madness, who himself plays a major role in Spider-Man 3. And in a recent interview, the actress appeared to play coy when asked if she was part of the web-slinging sequel after an extensive roll call of hypothetical names were rattled off, as she didn’t completely rule it out.

“I assume you might think I’m in it if everyone’s in it, but I haven’t shown up to that party quite yet, I don’t think.”

Obviously, it wouldn’t be too difficult for Raimi to shoot a quick scene or two in order to airdrop Olsen into Spider-Man 3 and provide some connective tissue, but for the time being, it sounds as though Scarlet Witch isn’t involved just yet.