Elizabeth Olsen wants the same X-Men crossover for Scarlet Witch that we all do

The MCU continues to expand and as we found out earlier this week one of the next additions will be the introduction of Wolverine in the MCU played once again by Hugh Jackman. Responding to this development, Scarlet Witch herself Elizabeth Olsen shared who she’d like to see her character crossover with in the future and it would seem she is on the same page as many fans.

Speaking to Variety, Olsen mentioned that with the X-Men continuing to expand their appearances in the MCU perhaps Wanda could meet her true comic book father at some point.

“I think whenever we bring in, I guess Wolverine is X-Men right? I guess it would be cool to work with a lot of those people from the X-Men franchise. I think [Michael] Fassbender is my dad in some world? That would be interesting.”

Fassbender played Magneto in multiple X-Men films including Days of Future Past and First Class. As comic enthusiasts would know, Magneto is the father of Scarlet Witch in the comics for a time and while the MCU hasn’t gone down this path it is always a possibility with the power of the multiverse.

While her fate is uncertain right now, Kevin Feige has suggested that we will see more of Scarlet Witch in the MCU despite seemingly meeting her end during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Of course, all of these suggestions are still seemingly in the distance as we move through the end of phases four, five, and six of the MCU.