Elliot Page Thanks Fans For Their Support After Coming Out As Transgender

It’s been a busy December for Elliot Page. Three weeks ago, the Oscar-nominated star of Juno and Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy came out as transgender. The news caused a sensation across traditional and digital media, as Page might be the highest-profile celebrity to make the announcement to date. Millions of fans posted messages of support on social media and Netflix followed suit, saying how proud they were of the actor and confirming that they had no plans to recast his Umbrella Academy role of Vanya.

Now, with the fallout beginning to settle, Page has released a touching message on his Instagram account thanking everyone for having his back.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline. See you in 2021. Xoxo Elliot”

The last month of 2020 might have seen him propelled to the front pages, but if recent rumors are anything to go by, Page is in for a busy 2021 as well. The third season of The Umbrella Academy begins filming very soon, while there’s talk that Netflix is considering a Vanya-centric spinoff that could deal with the character transitioning. Beyond that, insiders have claimed that Page is in talks for an as yet unknown MCU role.

Regardless of whether those rumors pan out, it looks like the star’s career is on an upward trajectory at the moment and you can expect the next roles he’s cast in to receive a lot of attention. In the meantime, it’s just nice to see that despite the inevitable presence of trolls and naysayers, Elliot Page is keeping his head held high and acting as a fine example to anyone else out there considering making the same leap.

More on The Umbrella Academy‘s third season and a potential spinoff as and when we hear it.