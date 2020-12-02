Home / tv

Umbrella Academy Fans Celebrate Elliot Page Coming Out As Transgender

Yesterday, Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of Inception, Juno and Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, posted a letter to his social media profiles coming out as transgender and non-binary. The news became a major talking point around the world, with Page one of the most high-profile actors and celebrities to have made such an announcement.

As part of a lengthy statement that he shared with his followers, he wrote:

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, that my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

Fans of The Umbrella Academy seem particularly pleased for him, saying that they’ll support Page in whatever he does, and below, you can see just some of the reactions going around on social media.

Of course, The Umbrella Academy continues to be one of Netflix’s most popular original shows and was recently renewed for a third season. And after Page’s announcement, the streaming giant moved quickly to congratulate him, saying:

They also unveiled plans to begin updating their listings, meaning Elliot Page will appear in the credits and production notes of his movies and shows that are on the service. And, as Netflix’s tweet indicates, there’s no chance of them recasting Page’s character Vanya for the upcoming third season. THR’s sources confirmed this as well, with folks now wondering if Vanya will also transition within the show. Whatever they choose to do, the series’ fans are a tightly knit group and clearly very protective of their stars, so Page can at least be certain they’ve got his back.

The Umbrella Academy‘s third season should begin filming in early 2021 and there’s a good chance we’ll see it sometime later that year.

