Umbrella Academy Fans Celebrate Elliot Page Coming Out As Transgender

Yesterday, Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of Inception, Juno and Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, posted a letter to his social media profiles coming out as transgender and non-binary. The news became a major talking point around the world, with Page one of the most high-profile actors and celebrities to have made such an announcement.

As part of a lengthy statement that he shared with his followers, he wrote:

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, that my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

Fans of The Umbrella Academy seem particularly pleased for him, saying that they’ll support Page in whatever he does, and below, you can see just some of the reactions going around on social media.

I’m so happy for Elliot Page. I’m excited to see his future work! Huge fan of the Umbrella Academy. ☂ — Raeda Anderson (@Raeda_Anderson) December 2, 2020

I have so many feelings about Elliot Page – I was such a fan of the characters they played in "Juno" and of course "Umbrella Academy" and hope they will continue to act and inspire others through their artistic talent. I see you 🏳️‍🌈 — Keisean Raines (@SoHumCoach) December 2, 2020

Been a fan of Elliot Page for a long time. From Kitty Pryde to Vanya on The Umbrella Academy. So it's awesome that he's finally coming out and announcing that he's Trans. Can't wait to see what the future holds for him and the next season of The Umbrella Academy. 🙂 https://t.co/CSXtyj5oTa — DarkBeast (@XMenHankMcCoy) December 2, 2020

I've been a very huge fan of The Umbrella Academy, and I super duper love the cast. Hearing this great news from Elliot Page was absolutely amazing 😭😭😭 just made me love him more,,, congratulations Elliot!!! @TheElliotPage — deedee // LIFE GOES ON #1 (@Sauvage_Min) December 2, 2020

hearing about elliot page and reading all of the support for him makes me so happy 🙁 i’ve been a fan of them since inception (lowkey had a phat crush on ariadne) because my family’s obsessed with that movie LOL and we’ve been watching umbrella academy too — ⁷ (@moonIitjk) December 1, 2020

i've been a fan of elliot page since umbrella academy (late to the party i know) and i'm v excited to have a fellow nb trans male celeb to simp over — 🔞 seb | bunny✨fic commissions open! (@rabiespositive) December 1, 2020

OMG YES I LOVE UMBRELLA ACADEMY AND ELLIOT PAGE TOO — Nur 💫 (@hakyeons_fan) December 1, 2020

I'm ready to fight any Umbrella Academy fans who even think about start shit against Elliot Page for coming out as Transgender https://t.co/sADz6nI5kw — 🦋P O K E Y🖤 (@X0_YEKOP_0X) December 1, 2020

As a fan of Elliot Page’s work, particularly in the Umbrella Academy, I am happy he feels free to be who he is. — Jessica Defund The Police, Ph.D. (@RosenJ415) December 1, 2020

I love that @Netflix went back and changed Elliot Page's credits on both seasons of #UmbrellaAcademy — Chris #BLM ♥️ (@IcarusFell79) December 2, 2020

Much love to Elliot Page.

I hope his coming out helps make it a little easier for those trans men who follow.

Looking forward to seeing him again in season 3 of The Umbrella Academy. — Stef (@redbossfan) December 2, 2020

i don't think I've talked about the elliot page news enough but im so happy for him but also I just want to say that lowkey he played the best character in umbrella academy anyways and now i love the character even more just by association carry on — 뾱 (@ZOZI_0429) December 2, 2020

hearing about elliot page made me so extremely happy. He is such an amazing actor and is so talented. I love umbrella academy so fucking much. pic.twitter.com/enuM2uR8iV — Tj the geek (@the_nerdherd) December 2, 2020

Of course, The Umbrella Academy continues to be one of Netflix’s most popular original shows and was recently renewed for a third season. And after Page’s announcement, the streaming giant moved quickly to congratulate him, saying:

So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3! 🎻 🖤 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2020

They also unveiled plans to begin updating their listings, meaning Elliot Page will appear in the credits and production notes of his movies and shows that are on the service. And, as Netflix’s tweet indicates, there’s no chance of them recasting Page’s character Vanya for the upcoming third season. THR’s sources confirmed this as well, with folks now wondering if Vanya will also transition within the show. Whatever they choose to do, the series’ fans are a tightly knit group and clearly very protective of their stars, so Page can at least be certain they’ve got his back.

The Umbrella Academy‘s third season should begin filming in early 2021 and there’s a good chance we’ll see it sometime later that year.