Netflix Will Reportedly Update Elliot Page’s Name On All Movies/TV Shows

Elliot Page revealed some news today that has everyone talking. The Umbrella Academy star shared a letter on his social media channels announcing that he’s transgender and non-binary, preferring to use he/him and they/them pronouns. Formerly known as Ellen Page and familiar to most people thanks to roles in the likes of Juno and a few X-Men films, Elliot coming out is a huge talking point at the moment, with tons of fans praising him and backing his decision.

But it’s not only the fans who are showing their support, as Netflix has also weighed in on the news. “So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can’t wait to see you return in season 3!,” the company wrote in a reply to the star’s original post. And as those who keep up with the actor’s work will know, they’re referring to The Umbrella Academy.

Yes, Page is one of the stars of the streaming site’s mega popular original show and it was recently renewed for a third run. Which didn’t come as much of a surprise given how successful it’s been. And though it remains to be seen how the new episodes deal with today’s announcement, Deadline reports that all existing titles on Netflix that Page has featured in will now be updated.

“According to sources, Netflix is updating Elliot Page’s name on all titles they are involved with on the streamer,” says the outlet.

The Post has also confirmed this, sharing:

Netflix will update Ellen Page’s name across all titles he is involved with on the platform.

As for The Umbrella Academy specifically, not much is known about season 3 or what it’ll bring us, but clearly there will need to be some changes made to various areas of the production to account for Elliot Page coming out today, and it’ll be interesting to watch where the actor’s character goes from here.

For now, however, we’re happy to see the Hollywood star receiving so much support and praise and look forward to having him back on our screens soon.