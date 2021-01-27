Elliot Page Files For Divorce From Wife Emma Portner

Elliot Page has been in the headlines a lot lately. In 2020, the Oscar-nominated star of Juno and The Umbrella Academy came out as transgender and the news caused a sensation across traditional and digital media, with Page the highest-profile celebrity to make the announcement to date. Millions of fans posted messages of support and Netflix followed suit, saying how proud they were of the actor and confirming that they had no plans to recast his Umbrella Academy role of Vanya.

But there’s a slightly sad wrinkle to the tale, as Page has just filed for divorce from his wife of three years Emma Portner. The pair separated in summer 2020 and have now released a statement to ET confirming that it’s permanent.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

It’s been a tough year for couples, with COVID-19 lockdowns testing many relationships to breaking point as people are stuck indoors with one another with no other socialization. High-profile casualties have been Kanye West and Kim Kardashian and Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. But this particular case is likely informed by Page’s transition, as if Portner identifies as gay, it puts her in a tricky position.

Still, Portner has been fully supportive of Page since he came out as trans. She shared the Instagram post announcing the news and commented as so:

“Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

All signs are looking like this will be an amicable split and that the pair will indeed remain friends after the divorce goes through. Beyond this, we don’t know exactly what the future holds for Elliot Page, though the recent burst of positive publicity has led to many casting rumors. But before all that comes The Umbrella Academy season 3, which is set to begin shooting early this year.