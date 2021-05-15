Emily Blunt Says Edge Of Tomorrow 2 Has An Amazing Script

It’s been seven years since Edge of Tomorrow was first released into theaters, and a sequel has been in development for almost as long, but even if Warner Bros. gave the project a green light tomorrow, it would be a long time before cameras started rolling looking at the schedules of all the major players.

Director Doug Liman may not have firmed up his next project in front of the camera, but he remains active as a producer, and he already admitted that he’s the least important cog in the machine when it comes to Live Die Repeat and Repeat. The filmmaker was honest in saying that if leads Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt sign on to the movie, the rest will take care of itself given their respective levels of star power and influence.

Blunt, in particular, has horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II and Disney’s adventure blockbuster Jungle Cruise opposite Dwayne Johnson coming this summer, while just a couple of days ago she signed on to headline Amazon Prime’s Western miniseries The English. In a new interview, the actress was asked about Edge of Tomorrow 2 and revealed that while the last script she read for it was great, she doesn’t know where things go from here.

“That was an amazing script, but I just don’t know what the future holds for it. I did read a script that was in really great shape, but it’s just a matter of if that can even happen now. I don’t have the straight answer on that one.”

Cruise, meanwhile, is even busier, with Mission: Impossible 7 almost ready to call it a wrap, and the action hero set to hit the promotional trail for Top Gun: Maverick later this year before diving straight into shooting for the eighth installment in his signature espionage franchise. On top of that, he’s also prepping the first Hollywood blockbuster to film in outer space, ironically with Liman at the helm, so a second Edge of Tomorrow is only getting further and further away.