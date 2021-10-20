Emily Blunt In Talks For Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer recently received an official title, release date and announcement of a lead actor, with Cillian Murphy playing the man integral to the development of the atomic bomb in The Dark Knight director’s first non-Warner Bros. project in over 20 years, which is coming to theaters on July 21st, 2023, and remaining there exclusively for 100 days.

Production is scheduled to begin early next year, so it was only a matter of time before more cast members were added. Now that Michael Caine clarified that he isn’t retiring from acting, we can expect him to show up in some capacity, with Deadline additionally reporting that Emily Blunt is in talks to join the ensemble.

The star is being eyed for the role of Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine Oppenheimer Vissering, and it’s got Best Supporting Actress written all over it. Affectionately known as Kitty, her first husband was famed activist Joe Dallet, while she was also a biologist, botanist and member of the Communist Party, so it isn’t going to be the typical ‘worried spouse’ role we see so often in biopics.

Blunt is having a big year, coming off back-to-back box office smash hits A Quiet Place Part II and Jungle Cruise, both of which will be getting sequels, while she’s also signed to star in an adventure movie based on the life of trailblazing federal agent Kate Warne for Amazon, and Oppenheimer could see her continuing her recent hot streak.