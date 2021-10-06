Emma Stone Producing New Crime Thriller Series For HBO Max

The rumors swirling around Emma Stone’s potential return as the Gwen Stacy to Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home have found themselves reduced to less than a whisper, but the actress and producer is keeping herself plenty busy, even if she isn’t set for a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiversal epic.

The Academy Award winner is currently in Budapest shooting Poor Things for The Favorite director Yorgos Lanthimos, while she recently negotiated a bumper new deal to return as the iconic Disney villain in a sequel to this year’s Cruella. Stone is also set to star and produce in Showtime comedy series The Curse, and she’s just added an HBO Max crime thriller to her producorial slate.

As per Variety, the 32 year-old’s Fruit Tree banner are partnering up with acclaimed independent production company A24 to adapt Stacy Willingham’s upcoming novel A Flicker in the Dark for WarnerMedia’s streaming service, and it boasts a central conceit that could see it stand out from the pack in an increasingly overcrowded genre.

The plot revolves around Chloe Davis, who discovered as a child that her father had confessed to the murder of six teenage girls in their rural Louisiana home town. Two decades later, she’s working as a psychologist in Baton Rouge when local girls start to go missing again, causing her life to start coming apart at the seams. The source material isn’t even hitting bookshelves until next year, but A Flicker in the Dark must be one hell of a read for HBO Max to place an adaptation into active development already.