Universal Reportedly Eyeing Emma Stone To Star In Female Werewolf Movie

Universal has finally admitted that their planned Dark Universe was a failure. And now, instead of following Marvel with a shared universe, they’re course correcting and focusing on making strong individual monster movies with creative directors at the helm. They probably should have done that from the beginning, but oh well.

The Invisible Man releases this week and buzz is pretty strong, but they’re already looking ahead at another famous Universal monster – but with an interesting twist. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Bill Murray would return for Ghostbusters: Afterlife and that a new Scream movie is in the works, both of which are confirmed now – Emma Stone is being eyed to play the lead in a werewolf film that’s currently being developed. Plot details are still scarce, but we’re told that while it’ll feature male werewolves as well, the lead (Stone’s character) will be female and it’ll be set in the modern day.

Though she’s not yet locked into the role just yet, from what we understand, Stone is certainly an interesting candidate for a new werewolf movie. Despite winning an Oscar, she appears to be open to all kinds of characters and recently reprised her part in the Zombieland sequel. She’s also playing Cruella de Vil next year.

Of course, fans will likely remember that the last werewolf movie we got was the forgettable 2006 version with Benicio del Toro in the titular role and a young Emily Blunt. In fact, you probably have to go all the way back to An American Werewolf in London for our last good werewolf movie.

The Invisible Man looks like a cool little thriller though and if Universal is truly focused on making strong genre pics with up-and-coming directors, an Emma Stone-led werewolf movie sounds like a great idea to us.