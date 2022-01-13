It’s crazy to think that the Harry Potter film series is more than 20 years old, but perhaps that’s why Potterheads got so emotional with the recent release of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, in spite of the fact that the HBO Max special didn’t consist of anything that diehard enthusiasts didn’t already know.

Indeed, the 100-minute feature basically consisted of a series of interviews with the cast and crew, though admittedly, seeing them all coming together to celebrate the achievement of J. K. Rowling’s Wizarding World in cinema was more than enough to compel many fans to rewatch the saga all over again.

But audiences weren’t the only ones to get teary-eyed at the prospect of this magnanimous reunion. Even Daniel Radcliffe broke down crying at one point during the special, and his co-star Emma Watson has candidly discussed the emotional bond between the trio on numerous occasions during the past couple of weeks.

Now, during a recent interview with British Vogue, the actress revealed that the three of them always keep in touch, but not to the extent that most people would imagine.

“They (Daniel and Rupert) both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general,” Emma said. “Actually, as a three, we really try and stay off electronics so that doesn’t help for a massive amount of back and forth. We aren’t on a group chat, but we speak individually. Rupert sends me pictures of [his daughter] Wednesday and I die. Dan and I generally try to calm each other’s nerves. We both mainly try and stay out of the limelight, so it’s been nice to have each other’s support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention coming.”

When asked if she’d return for another reunion 20 years down the line, Watson said that she “definitely” would.

Think about how emotional you got with the 20th anniversary, and imagine what these actors are going to look like when they’re much older in two decades. I don’t suppose that’s something any of us would want to actually see.