‘Encanto’ draws comparisons to the MCU’s most infamous project

If you were to name the one Marvel Cinematic Universe project that existed in infamy rather than acclaim above all others, then it’s hard to look past the disastrous Inhumans.

The feature film version holds the unwanted distinction of being the only movie ever announced by Marvel Studios that was given a release date but never ended up getting made, while the TV show was canceled before its eight-episode first season had even ended due to poor ratings and even worse reviews.

The mere mention of Inhumans is enough to send a shiver down the spine of many an MCU fan, but the intergalactic superheroes have been trending on Twitter after Disney’s Encanto drew plenty of comparisons to both the reviled series and abandoned blockbuster.

Wait….UUUUUMMMM…y'all. Did Disney deadass just do the Inhumans in #Encanto?

My friend just said "Encanto is just the Inhumans but better"

Basic premise of #Encanto :



What if The Inhumans wasn't shit.

Kevin Feige watching Encanto, realizing how Inhumans should have been done.

Decided to start Encanto.



This story set up is actually the same as Inhumans. Right down to the ceremony for powers…and our protagonist being Maximus the Mad. But everyone has better character designs.

Yep!! That was Inhumans. And the main character was basically a good person version of Maximus, the only Inhuman who didn't get powers from Terrigenesis/Encanto like their siblings.

I watched Inhumans and I just couldn't bring myself to care about any of it. Guess I have to watch Encanto now.

So Encanto (Disney) is exactly the same setup as The Inhumans (also Disney)…

On a very superficial level, some of the similarities can’t be denied. Swap Colombia for the MCU, replace an enchanted candle with Terrigen and you’ve got roughly the same setup, even if you couldn’t paint them in broader strokes.

Encanto became the highest-grossing animation of the pandemic and landed a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score, while Inhumans only lives on as a punchline, so the stark differences vastly outnumber the methods fans are using to try and draw parallels between the two.