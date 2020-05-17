Inhumans Star Admits That The Costumes On The Show Were Terrible

In the entire history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Inhumans holds not one but two unique and unwanted distinctions. Not only was it the only movie that was officially announced and given a release date that never actually got made, but the characters then became the subject of Marvel’s only small screen adaptation that was canceled after one season.

Whenever somebody tries to tell you that the MCU can do no wrong, all you have to do is point them in the direction of Inhumans. After plans for their big screen debut were eventually abandoned, the concept was first introduced in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. before a more comic book-accurate depiction of the team became the subjects of their own TV spinoff.

However, despite high expectations and an even higher budget, Inhumans was roundly panned by both fans and critics alike, and after ratings quickly fell off a cliff, it was confirmed that the show had been canceled after just eight episodes, despite showrunner Scott Buck admitting that he’d already planned out three seasons’ worth of stories in his head.

One of the major complaints leveled at Inhumans was how the costumes, makeup and effects looked so cheap for a project that hailed from Marvel, and in a recent social media exchange with a fan, Triton actor Mike Moh admitted that the money didn’t stretch quite far enough to make the characters look as convincing as they should.

I had a great time on inhumans and am so grateful to have been on the show. We just had some constraints when it came to my makeup/prosthetics. — Mike Moh (@mikemoh) May 14, 2020

As the only outright disaster to have happened on his watch, there have been reports that Kevin Feige is looking to right the wrongs of Inhumans and mount a reboot, either as a feature-length movie or the latest in a long line of Disney Plus shows. Wherever they decide to go from here though, there’s little chance that it’ll turn out quite as badly as it did the last time.