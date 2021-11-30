‘Encanto’ is one of Walt Disney Animation’s best-reviewed movies ever

Walt Disney Animation is one of cinema’s true powerhouses, with the outfit boasting a laundry list of acclaimed classics dating back decades, and it’s all the more impressive when you consider how the Mouse House has managed to remain at the head of the pack through every major technological and artistic shift during that period.

The last decade has been especially kind, with the animated arm of the studio currently in the midst of a lengthy critical and commercial winning streak, which was continued this past weekend when the acclaimed Encanto comfortably topped the box office to the tune of $40 million.

However, in another notable turn of events, the movie’s Rotten Tomatoes score is one of the highest we’ve seen from a Disney animated feature since Moana and Zootopia were released five years ago. Those two whimsical adventures hold 95% and 98% scores respectively, but Encanto isn’t too far behind on a solid 91%.

That isn’t quite on a par with Raya and the Last Dragon‘s 94%, but nobody’s going to turn their nose up at an RT score above the fabled 90% threshold, and audiences have clearly been enjoying it every bit as much, with the user rating even higher at 93%. Sky is blue; water is wet, Disney is owning the animation game.