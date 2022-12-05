Epic 3D billboard for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ hits New York

Immersive billboards on the corners of buildings in the middle of sprawling metropolises are becoming increasingly commonplace for projects and brands with big enough budgets, and it’s safe to say that Nintendo and Illumination have a big enough bankroll to treat passers by to a little bit of marketing eye candy for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The impressive render shows Mario standing atop a stock-standard green pipe from the games, with the clever use of depth making it appear as if the titular plumber is jutting out in front of the building, with the Mushroom Kingdom way off in the background.

Things get decidedly less chill when a piranha plant emerges from the pipe and chases Mario around the screen, with the eyes being deceived into thinking that carnivorous plant life has has swooped out of the billboard and into the streets.

No hard confirmation has been as to where exactly in New York the billboard can be found, but if we were to hazard a guess based on the surroundings and the effort put into the spectacle, we’re thinking Times Square.

Despite The Super Mario Bros Movie’s release still being over four months away, it would appear that its marketing machine is well and truly spinning up. We were treated to a fresh new trailer just last week which revealed that a number of Mario offshoot games will be featured in the film, much to our delight. The cautious optimism around the film continues to grow!