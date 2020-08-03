Awesome Fan Poster Imagines Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield In Spider-Man 3

With Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, the DCEU’s The Flash and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness all in the works, it looks like alternate realities and branching timelines are set to be the comic book genre’s next major storytelling device.

Not only does this expand the possibilities for a genre that’s always been ripe for creativity, but it also means that audiences will be able to see characters and crossovers that they’d never imagined in their wildest dreams. It would be fair to say that not a lot of people thought that Nicolas Cage would end up playing a Humphrey Bogart-influenced version of Spider-Man or Michael Keaton would be returning to play Bruce Wayne for the first time in three decades, but these are the kinds of things you can get away with in the multiverse.

One crossover that’s been at the top of the wish-list for a lot of fans is to see some kind of interaction between Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, bringing the three live-action Spider-Men together for the first time ever. The idea was considered for Into the Spider-Verse before ultimately being dropped, but now an epic new fan poster by Pablo Ruiz for the MCU’s Spider-Man 3 imagines the three leading men crossing paths in live-action, and you can check it out below.

Epic Fan Poster Imagines Holland, Maguire And Garfield In The MCU's Spider-Man 3 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There have been rumors that Holland, Garfield and Maguire could eventually find themselves sharing the screen in either an animated or live-action Spider-Man project, and while it would be wishful thinking to imagine that it’ll happen anytime in the near future, with every major comic book franchise seemingly embracing the multiverse, we might still see it happen one day long after Spider-Man 3 hits theaters at the end of next year.