Eternals 2 Could Be An “Intergalactic Rescue Mission”

Marvel’s Eternals is now out in theaters and, as always, MCU fans are already desperate to know where this new corner of the franchise goes next. With so many fresh characters introduced in the movie, there are various places the world of Eternals could go in a spinoff or sequel. We’ve yet to hear anything official about Eternals 2 happening, but screenwriters Ryan and Kaz Firpo say they have “a lot of ideas” for it.

While speaking to ScreenRant about the potential for more of the immortal superbeings, the Firpos played their cards closed to their chests but teased that there are concepts under discussion. However, it all depends on where Marvel president Kevin Feige wants to go next. That said, it seems likely that a sequel will be built around an “intergalactic rescue mission”.

Ryan Firpo: The analogy that I use a lot is that, if you’re playing chess, then your objective is to checkmate the opponent, but you don’t know exactly how you’re gonna do that – you’re setting up a bunch of paths to victory, and I think Kevin and everybody at Marvel are brilliant chess players, and they know how to set those pieces up and give themselves multiple paths to victory. So while there is not specifically the exact storyline, we have a lot of ideas of where we could go, and it’ll be based on a lot of other variables that come to fruition. Kaz Firpo: I think the words ‘intergalactic rescue mission’ is pretty clearly where we’re gonna have to go.”

This three-word tease isn’t all that surprising, given how Eternals ends. By the film’s conclusion, the Emergence has been halted, and the Earth is saved, so the surviving Eternals go their different ways. While Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) and Druig (Barry Keoghan) head off into space in search of other Eternals, Sersi (Gemma Chan), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) go back to their normal lives. Or they would if they weren’t snatched up by Prime Celestial Arishem, who’s definitely not happy with their actions.

The mid-credits scene then sees Harry Styles’ Eros go to Thena and the others to let them know that their friends are in danger. So, as the Firpos say, Eternals 2 could follow Eros leading a mission to rescue the other Eternals from Arishem’s clutches. This would no doubt give the sequel a much more cosmic scope than the Earthbound first film.

But again, no follow-ups to Eternals have been revealed as yet, although maybe we’ll hear something if it continues to bring in the cash at the box office.