Eternals’ Chloé Zhao Says She’d Direct Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie

We don’t know anything about Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie other than the fact the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is overseeing a brand-new blockbuster set in a galaxy far, far away, with Loki creator Michael Waldron tasked to write the script after quickly establishing himself as a Disney favorite.

Several high-profile MCU alumni have already thrown their hat into the ring, including Chris Evans and Brie Larson, and now Eternals‘ Chloé Zhao appears to be making a play for the director’s chair. The two-time Academy Award winner is a noted fan of the sci-fi franchise and has expressed interest in helming a Star Wars project in the past.

However, during a new interview with The Playlist, the filmmaker was asked if she’d want to get on board with Feige’s film in particular, and her answer was rather illuminating.

“I would, I’ll do anything Kevin asked me to do.”

Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron is out of the gate first in December 2023, with Feige and Taika Waititi’s efforts arriving in 2025 and 2027, but we don’t know which occupies what date as yet. Despite mixed early reactions, Eternals is poised to be a major hit at the box office, and Zhao may well end up stepping behind the camera to collaborate with her MCU boss on another one of cinema’s most popular properties.