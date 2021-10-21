Eternals Director Chloé Zhao Says She’s Down To Direct Sequel

Marvel’s The Eternals hasn’t quite hit theaters, but its director is already teasing the sequel. The third film in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just around the corner and was helmed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao

It’s an epic story that introduces 10 immortal heroes spanning 7,000 years for a run time that rivals that of even the might Avengers: Infinity War.

Despite the hefty challenge the film was to produce, including disposing of an unexploded World War II bomb found on location and filming on a volcanic island, Zhao said she had such a good time making it, she’d be down to helm the sequel.

“What I loved about making this film is that it tied so close to the origin of the MCU is also going to have a big repercussion moving MCU forward. With those two as secured, we get to play and do whatever we want and make a stand strong standalone film and leave everything on the table. I would be back in a second working with the team at Marvel for sure. So we’ll see,” Zhao told The Playlist.

The film stars a staggeringly high-billed ensemble cast, including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, and Brian Tyree Henry.

Though the cast was uniformly praised, there were some critically mixed reactions to the film upon first reactions.

But we’ll just have to decide for ourselves whether Marvel’s Eternals lives up to the hype — or falls far short of it — when The Eternals arrives in theaters on November 5th.