‘Eternals’ emerging as last year’s most-streamed superhero movie reignites sequel demands

Despite being rated as the worst of the MCU movies, Eternals has made it into the top 15 most streamed movies two years in a row, and now fans are calling for a sequel.

Eternals holds a record that no Marvel movie wants to hold. It is the lowest-rated film in the entire library of Marvel cinematic content, per Rotten Tomatoes. When the movie initially hit theaters, it was panned by critics and fans alike for being rushed and having little in the way of character development.

However, it seems that time heals all wounds and perhaps viewers are realizing they treated the movie a little too harshly. At least that’s what the statistics seem to indicate, with the film sitting at 13th place on the top streamed movies in 2022 across all streaming platforms. The movie is also the number one most-streamed superhero movie, which is a surprise considering some of the competition that’s come out since.

Encanto, Turning Red, Moana, Frozen & Frozen 2, Hocus Pocus 2, Zootopia, Luca & Eternals were massive streaming hits for Disney+! All deserve a sequel! Sing 2 was a massive hit for Netflix which Illumination needs to announce Sing 3! The Gray Man & Uncharted are getting sequels! pic.twitter.com/4gKfa3zkb5 — Josh ❤️ M3GAN & Glass Onion #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) January 27, 2023

In fact, there seems to be a lot of love for the film, and cries for a sequel from fans on social media as well as revenue from streaming will definitely give Marvel something to think about. On top of that, fans are buzzing after two of the movie’s stars, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry, were nominated for an Oscar. It’s possible that the stars may be aligning for another go at Eternals.

But could we actually see a sequel to Eternals now that it’s found success on Disney Plus? Well, the jury’s still out at the moment, as Marvel hasn’t confirmed anything regarding a potential sequel.

While there is hope for fans of the first film, there are still many who stand by their original assessment of the film. If Marvel was to come out with a sequel, it would have to seriously rethink how it approaches it in order to give a sequel that can both please fans of the original but also win over those who would rather see Taiki Waititi direct another Thor film.