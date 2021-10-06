Eternals Fans Are Getting Hyped With 1 Month Left Until Release

Yesterday saw Marvel Studios debut a brand new teaser for Eternals, celebrating the fact that there’s just one month left to go until the cosmic epic soars into theaters. Of course, fans would have already been well aware of that fact, with the buzz steadily rising around the franchise’s third theatrical release in the space of four months.

Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings received enthusiastic responses from critics and performed impressively at the box office by the standards of the pandemic era, so we can fully expect two-time Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and her team to follow suit.

As you can see from the reactions below, November 5 can’t come soon enough for many Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters, who can’t wait to see what’s shaping up to be a bold new adventure the likes of which we’ve never seen before from the all-conquering comic book juggernaut.

𝐖𝐄 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐄𝐑𝐀 𝐍𝐎𝐖 🪐💫 | WE ARE ONE MONTH AWAY FROM THE RELEASE OF #ETERNALS 🔥🌏 pic.twitter.com/O5ssfVLytu — 𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐄𝐑𝐀 | #YehDiwaliEternalsWaali (@eternalwhitman) October 5, 2021

New Eternals Images Showcase The MCU's Latest Heroes 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Makkari💨 #Eternals

Fastest woman in the universe. She uses her cosmically powered super-speed to scout planets for the Eternals pic.twitter.com/TbF5yjLPed — Marvel Perfect Shots (@marvel_shots) October 5, 2021

Most MCU installments tend to hit a lot of similar plot, character and action beats, but a millennia-spanning narrative that ties itself to both the established canon and human civilization as a whole is a unique angle for an effects-driven action blockbuster, which is putting it lightly. Kevin Feige wouldn’t have made Eternals without Zhao, and that’s a vote of confidence that she’s the ideal person for the job.