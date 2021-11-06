Eternals Fans Are Loving [SPOILERS] Surprise Appearance
Looking at the current discrepancies between the critical and user consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, fans are clearly enjoying the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals more than those who ended up reviewing it, but audiences are always likely to give some extra leeway to a property they’ve been following for thirteen years.
The cosmic epic is still tracking for a bumper box office debut, though, but the bulk of the chatter has seen the internet bombarded with reactions to the succession of major surprises stored in the post-credits sequences. Harry Styles’ MCU debut may have been spoiled weeks ago, but there’s another pair of unexpected guests that drop by unannounced.
Arriving at the same time as Styles’ Eros, Patton Oswalt shows up in yet another Marvel project, this time voicing Pip the Troll, a longtime favorite among comic book readers. After teasing it himself on social media, the actor and comedian was quickly trending once his unmistakable tones boomed over the speakers in theaters everywhere.
Having now appeared in Blade: Trinity, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., as well as animated shows Spider-Man and Big Hero 6: The Series, without mentioning his role as the co-creator, executive producer and star of Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K., Oswalt can’t seem to keep away from Marvel for too long, but Eternals‘ Pip the Troll has finally seen him board the shared mythology in an official capacity, which he’s evidently thrilled about.