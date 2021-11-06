Eternals Fans Are Loving [SPOILERS] Surprise Appearance

Looking at the current discrepancies between the critical and user consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, fans are clearly enjoying the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals more than those who ended up reviewing it, but audiences are always likely to give some extra leeway to a property they’ve been following for thirteen years.

The cosmic epic is still tracking for a bumper box office debut, though, but the bulk of the chatter has seen the internet bombarded with reactions to the succession of major surprises stored in the post-credits sequences. Harry Styles’ MCU debut may have been spoiled weeks ago, but there’s another pair of unexpected guests that drop by unannounced.

Arriving at the same time as Styles’ Eros, Patton Oswalt shows up in yet another Marvel project, this time voicing Pip the Troll, a longtime favorite among comic book readers. After teasing it himself on social media, the actor and comedian was quickly trending once his unmistakable tones boomed over the speakers in theaters everywhere.

I am…very excited for all of you to see #Eternals this weekend. Very, VERY excited. (walks away, whistling) https://t.co/Aw82U0WWdN — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 4, 2021

#Eternals spoiler in

10

9

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

It’s about damn time @pattonoswalt made his MCU debut!! That part put such a smile on my face! — Mike Loveday (@McLoveday) November 5, 2021

Eventually we'll have enough @pattonoswalt marvel characters for him to make a movie by himself #Eternals — Jonathan Dye (@changingshades) November 6, 2021

@pattonoswalt keeps popping up in all my favourite movies and tv shows and I absolutely love it. Pleasant surprise every. Single. Time. #Eternals — Carl Britto (@Joe_CMB) November 6, 2021

Man you gotta love Patton Oswalt #Eternals pic.twitter.com/GphhZZ1f0B — The One and Only (@eaphen) November 6, 2021

Just saw @TheEternals and love that my daughter recognized a voice from @TheGoldbergsABC before I did @pattonoswalt @Harry_Styles — Molly (@Mollygarv_oh) November 6, 2021

Latest Marvel's Eternals Poster Unites The Whole Gang 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

eternals spoilers //// patton oswalt playing pip was an unexpected surprise — gillian 🍂 (@ahsokavaders) November 6, 2021

#Eternals was something else. Waiting for #Eternals 2. Make it happen. The MCU just expanded to a whole new level. A gorgeous film Chole Zhao and Ben Davis. More #Makkari next time, I love her. Also that was @pattonoswalt right? — Random Guy (@PointbreakGuy) November 5, 2021

While I enjoyed Eternals, I did wish we could have seen @pattonoswalt as one of the Koenig family or as MODOK.



(Sorry – I'm trolling) — Old Man Luke (@dogwelder) November 5, 2021

Having now appeared in Blade: Trinity, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., as well as animated shows Spider-Man and Big Hero 6: The Series, without mentioning his role as the co-creator, executive producer and star of Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K., Oswalt can’t seem to keep away from Marvel for too long, but Eternals‘ Pip the Troll has finally seen him board the shared mythology in an official capacity, which he’s evidently thrilled about.