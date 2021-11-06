Eternals Fans Are Ranking The Characters From Best To Even Better

With a core team comprised of ten characters that audiences have never met before, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals was always going to generate plenty of debate and no shortage of discussion as to who can be named the ensemble’s leading light.

Of course, with so many names to choose from we’re hardly short of options, and fans are struggling to settle on a unified opinion now that they’ve finally had the chance to see the movie for themselves. As you’d expect, the intergalactic epic has been the number one talking point on social media, and looking at how the fanbase is reacting, nobody seems to care much what the critics think.

As you can see below, Twitter users are already attempting to rank the Eternals in order of how much they love them both before and after they’d hunkered down in the theater to watch the film, but quite a few people are clearly struggling to definitively place anyone at the bottom of the pile.

I saw ppl doing it so here is my #eternals ranking:



1. Makkari

2. Thena

3. Druig

4. Gilgamesh

5. Sersi

6. Phastos

7. Ajak

8. Ikaris

9. Kingo

10. Sprite



But I genuinely loved and enjoyed all of them and their stories — alex🌹 (@finnpoesjacket) November 5, 2021

anyways ranking the eternals:



phastos

thena

makkari

druig

sersi

gilgamesh

ajak

kingo

ikaris

sprite — ً (@furyofthegodz) November 5, 2021

‼️POSSIBLE ETERNALS SPOILERS??



ranking them now that i’ve watched it again since the premiere

makkari

phastos

druig

thena

sersi

kingo

gilgamesh

ajak

icarus

sprite pic.twitter.com/EaxplKUuMI — TRASHMOUTH WAS AT HARRYWEEN ‎🎃 (@lizlizliiiz) November 5, 2021

ok no spoilers but here’s my eternals ranking:



1. gilgamesh

2. thena

3. druig (mind control me king i’m begging)

4. makkari

5. kingo <3333

6. phastos

7. sprite

8. sersi

9. ajak

10. ikaris — lunabug 🗡 (bimbo) (@lunakaelin) November 5, 2021

possible eternals spoilers



MY RANKING OF THE ETERNALS



makkari



sersi



phastos



ajak



thena



gilgamesh



kingo



druig



sprite



ikaris — lynn ∘°.◦◎° saw eternals 2x (@st4rrdust) November 5, 2021

eternals ranking :

1- kingo

2-10- the same as no. 1 — alex गेटकीप किंगो (@badtameezalex) October 29, 2021

And here is my ranking of the #Eternals after seeing the movie! (saw @CameronSilas do this trend first so all credit goes to her❤️) https://t.co/g1GJwHrbfQ pic.twitter.com/ePiSnsobDi — Yvonna Rodriguez (@yvonnar9) November 6, 2021

i cant even do an eternals characters ranking because everyone is number 1 to me 😭 and ikaris is number 2 — tabitha 🎄 (@cinedruig) November 6, 2021

here’s my #Eternals character ranking before and after watching the movie 🥸 pic.twitter.com/Lew6RZyoGY — paola⚢💙🚀💫||makkari enjoyer (@cevansfalcon) November 5, 2021

Marvel will at least be buoyed by how Eternals has instantly won over the hearts and minds of franchise supporters, especially when plenty of doomsayers were predicting the worst after the critical consensus continued to slide downwards from the second the review embargo lifted.