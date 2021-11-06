MCU Fans Are Torn Over Richard Madden’s Performance In Eternals

While it looks like audiences are in love with Eternals — just look at those audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes — it seems that fans can’t agree on one thing: the chemistry on screen between Richard Madden and Gemma Chan.

Madden has said that the two have been friends for over 10 years and it’s obvious that they know each other well as seen in promotional materials for the film. However, not everyone online thinks it actually translated onto the big screen.

For those who haven’t already seen Eternals in theaters, watch out: there are some spoilers ahead!

trying to watch the romantic scenes with gemma chan and richard madden but there is ZERO chemistry between them no matter how many fucking times they say they've been friends for 10 years pic.twitter.com/cFPy5UKzbB — kendall roy supporter (@beaarthur85) November 6, 2021

richard madden had more chemistry with kumail nanjiani… i said what i said — Cath 💙 (@feedthecath) November 5, 2021

the fact everyone was talking shit about that person saying gemma chan and richard madden have no chemistry but they really have none of it 😭 — the mechanic ⎊ saw eternals (@cxptainflint) November 5, 2021

Richard Madden's acting was too bland and terrible , not to mention he has zero chemistry with gemma chan . I really hope they don't bring him back again. — Chloe Morningstar (@Lucifer72424837) November 5, 2021

While many weren’t remotely convinced by Madden and Chan’s performance, others absolutely got into their silver screen romance.

Richard Madden and Gemma Chan’s chemistry in Eternals is off the charts. Marvel couldn’t have picked a more attractive couple to confirm that superheroes in the MCU also like to fuck. pic.twitter.com/RXo5GPA6IR — adrian (@penacolada2293) November 5, 2021

Eternals WOW

This is a sexy movie. Everyone is gorg

So different from every other marvel movie so far.

Seeing Kit Harrington & Richard Madden together again was joyous.

Possibly top 10 Marvel film for me. #Eternals — LO (@L_train11) November 6, 2021

As for the main love story between #Ikaris and #Sersi…I knew it would be difficult and boy it was. Not everyone is going to like it and I understand that, but I disagree with the idea that there wasn’t chemistry here. Gemma Chan and Richard Madden crushed it. pic.twitter.com/9sCa6bMvRB — Nat the Nerd (@nataliewagner) November 6, 2021

The crowd literally cheered when Stark brothers reunited early in the movie. It was really good to see Kit's comical side, the humor in the entire movie was so top notch. Richard Madden was so good and the chemistry between him and Gemma was so good #Eternals — ansh (@michaelnotscoot) November 5, 2021

While Madden and Chan’s chemistry may be in question, we’ve seen many fans saying that his character Ikarus is the best-written character in the MCU. So even if he didn’t get the romance down pat, it’s impossible to deny that Madden brought his A-game to the film.

If you want to see if the sparks really do fly for yourself, you’ll have to go check out Eternals in theaters now.