Eternals Fans Are Swooning Over Richard Madden’s Sexy-Yet-Flawed Ikaris

Following the release of Marvel’s Eternals over the weekend, fans are going crazy for Richard Madden’s flawed-yet-sympathetic character, Ikaris.

The film centers around 10 immortal heroes sent to Earth 7,000 years ago by the god-like Celestials⏤beings larger than Earth who are responsible for creating new life in the universe. The Eternals are tasked with protecting humankind from a predatory alien race called the Deviants.

Critics have jokingly acknowledged the film’s similarity to the DC universe, with Ikaris’ ray-emitting gaze and ability to fly being analogous to Superman, to which a bystander in the film even compares Madden.

Marvel Mightys Unveils Eternals Digital Collectibles 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Like Henry Cavill’s Superman in Man of Steel, which director Chloe Zhao cited as an influence, Ikaris is similarly faced with morally ambiguous challenges, with the climax of the film centering on a real-life version of that classic thought experiment called the “trolley problem.” In a scenario where one life-or-death sacrifice must be made to avoid an even greater sacrifice, what would you decide?

Without giving too much away, Ikaris is forced to make some difficult decisions in the movie, with his loyalty to his friends oscillating between hot and cold along the way. That makes him a considerably complex character whose behavior can categorically be defined as operating in a moral gray area at times.

However, perhaps in part due to the bad-boy angle contributing to his allure along with his chiseled Sebastian Stan-like good looks, Ikaris was singled out as being quite the draw for fans.

#ikaris = richard madden’s hottest and sexiest character. it’s a fact. pic.twitter.com/x7VpGKwSWt — jo saw eternals x3 (@lesbomadden) November 6, 2021

The man knows how to make an entrance.

He’s being singled out as many fans’ pick for “most badass” in the film.

Ikaris is the man. Is the badass dude. My favorite Eternal, The Soldier.

And of course an incredible actor like @_richardmadden is my favorite hero🤩🤩🦸‍♂️🦸‍♂️🦸‍♂️⚡⚡⚡👊👊👊👊#Ikaris#Eternals pic.twitter.com/vXWCRusbpM — Sam Dominguez🎥 (@Sam82532775) November 4, 2021

You better believe he’ll be a presence at comic conventions going forward.

HAPPY ETERNALS DAY ONE AND ALL!!! I’ve waited so long for this day, the Eternals are here!!! I was lucky enough to go to the premiere a few weeks ago and now I get to see them again and again! @Marvel @MarvelStudios @TheEternals @UPDATESETERNALS @asadayaz #Eternals #ikaris pic.twitter.com/RhCghyCd2b — Ikaris Cosplay (Namor Cosplay) (@namorcosplay) November 4, 2021

As Shrek would say, he’s got layers.

#Eternals

idk about y'all but I found #Ikaris as the most interesting eternal and one of the best written marvel character.



Richard Madden OWNED the character. pic.twitter.com/7XyFWjSD2k — Chris (@chrisdadeviant) November 6, 2021

And the character’s accuracy to the comics is also being praised.

If you know, you know.

Ikaris and Gemma Chan’s Sersi won’t be far from our thoughts after leaving the theater.

I really loved all the characters (well Dane not too much but the second post credits scene teases something interesting and intriguing about him so can't wait to see)#Ikaris/#Sersi I just love them SO much (expect lots of edits and OS) 🖤💜

I also ship Druig/Makkari#eternals pic.twitter.com/JoPQJfw9oo — Manon Moulinard (@ManonMoulinard) November 3, 2021

What did you think of Marvel’s Eternals? Let us know in the comments below.