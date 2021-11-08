Eternals Fans Are Swooning Over Richard Madden’s Sexy-Yet-Flawed Ikaris
Following the release of Marvel’s Eternals over the weekend, fans are going crazy for Richard Madden’s flawed-yet-sympathetic character, Ikaris.
The film centers around 10 immortal heroes sent to Earth 7,000 years ago by the god-like Celestials⏤beings larger than Earth who are responsible for creating new life in the universe. The Eternals are tasked with protecting humankind from a predatory alien race called the Deviants.
Critics have jokingly acknowledged the film’s similarity to the DC universe, with Ikaris’ ray-emitting gaze and ability to fly being analogous to Superman, to which a bystander in the film even compares Madden.
Like Henry Cavill’s Superman in Man of Steel, which director Chloe Zhao cited as an influence, Ikaris is similarly faced with morally ambiguous challenges, with the climax of the film centering on a real-life version of that classic thought experiment called the “trolley problem.” In a scenario where one life-or-death sacrifice must be made to avoid an even greater sacrifice, what would you decide?
Without giving too much away, Ikaris is forced to make some difficult decisions in the movie, with his loyalty to his friends oscillating between hot and cold along the way. That makes him a considerably complex character whose behavior can categorically be defined as operating in a moral gray area at times.
However, perhaps in part due to the bad-boy angle contributing to his allure along with his chiseled Sebastian Stan-like good looks, Ikaris was singled out as being quite the draw for fans.
The man knows how to make an entrance.
He’s being singled out as many fans’ pick for “most badass” in the film.
You better believe he’ll be a presence at comic conventions going forward.
As Shrek would say, he’s got layers.
And the character’s accuracy to the comics is also being praised.
If you know, you know.
Ikaris and Gemma Chan’s Sersi won’t be far from our thoughts after leaving the theater.
What did you think of Marvel’s Eternals? Let us know in the comments below.