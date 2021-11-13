Eternals’ Gemma Chan Stuns The Internet In Latest Photo

The stars of Eternals have been making waves online as fans fawn over Marvel’s newest heroes. While many have been thirsting over Barry Keoghan’s performance as Druig, Gemma Chan — AKA Sersi — keeps turning heads with stunning fashion photos released online.

While her last look featuring a gorgeous cream-colored dress dropped quite a few jaws, she managed to look quite lovely in yellow in her latest photos shared on Twitter. Take a look for yourself!

Fans have been gushing over the photo, some having some extremely over-the-top reactions.

the way i would die for her https://t.co/G8uE2vnsIW — julie ETERNALS SPOILERS (@WANDASC0VEN) November 12, 2021

GEMMA DELIVERED WHEN DISNEY COULDN'T https://t.co/sFcPPhpf1S — rav | Disney 🤡 era (@kenobeeleia) November 12, 2021

It seems Chan has quite a way of inspiring tears of joy.

Who’s going to tell them she’s already dating Dominic Cooper?

date me 💍 — teo | stony brainrot (@yiboego) November 12, 2021

Of course, we think Gemma Chan’s best look is in her costume! You can see her don the iconic green outfit as Sersi by seeing Eternals in theaters now.